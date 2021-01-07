Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol
The world watched with a mix of horror and disbelief as a violent mob of President's Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Wednesday while Congress was counting the electoral votes to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Four people died during the riots, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police. Here's how newspapers in the United States and elsewhere covered the chaos on their front pages Thursday morning. — Dylan Stableford/Yahoo News
