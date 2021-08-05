Biden signs bill to award congressional gold medals to police who defended Capitol on Jan. 6

President Biden on Thursday signed a bill into law to award four congressional gold medals — Congress’ highest civilian honor — to the United States Capitol Police and other law enforcement who protected the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

“America owes you a debt we can never fully repay,” Biden said at a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden. “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, thank you, thank you for protecting our Capitol, and, maybe more importantly, for protecting our Constitution.”

President Joe Biden, joined by lawmakers and members of law enforcement and their families in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 5, 2021, signs legislation to award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Biden described the violent breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election as “fundamentally un-American,” and insisted that “the tragedy of that day deserves the truth above all else.”

“We can’t allow the heroism of these officers to be forgotten,” he said.

Protesters gather in Washington, DC. on Jan. 6, 2021 for the second day of pro-Trump events fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud in an to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The bill, H.R. 3325, was introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in May. It was passed in the House in June on a 406 - 21 vote, with 21 House Republicans — including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado — voting against the measure.

Earlier this week, the Senate voted unanimously to approve the legislation to award the gold medals, which will be displayed at the headquarters of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, Smithsonian and U.S. Capitol. The bill was sent to the president Wednesday.

More than 140 police officers suffered injuries during the attack. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke after clashing with the violent mob of Trump supporters.

The new law also recognizes Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2, as well as officers who died by suicide in the wake of Jan. 6.

Aquilino Gonell, sergeant of the U.S. Capitol Police, Michael Fanone, officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, and Harry Dunn, private first class of the U.S. Capitol Police, listen while Daniel Hodges, officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, testifies during a hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 27, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via Reuters)

The bill signing comes on the same week the Metropolitan Police Department announced that two more officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died by suicide, bringing the total number to four.

“For anyone out there facing trauma, for anyone still struggling, please know there is help available,” Biden said at Thursday’s signing ceremony.

Last week, four police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 testified at the first public hearing of the select committee investigating the insurrection — each giving chilling accounts of the abuse and trauma they suffered.

