Biden touts delivery of 100 million COVID-19 shots 'weeks ahead of schedule'

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·1 min read
WASHINGTON — President Biden may not be a self-promoter on par with his predecessor, Donald Trump, but he is also not above touting his own accomplishments. That was what he did on Thursday, using a White House address to announce that he would reach his goal of having 100 million coronavirus vaccine shots administered to Americans on Friday, well ahead of schedule.

“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans,” Biden said. “That’s weeks ahead of schedule.”

Biden had promised to hit the mark on his 100th day in office, at the end of April, but with about 2.5 million people being vaccinated daily — up from about 900,000 daily doses during the last week of the Trump presidency — he will be able to fulfill that promise 42 days early.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that his administration will meet his goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in 100 days tomorrow, 58 days after taking office. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on Thursday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"This is a time for optimism, but it's not a time for relaxation," Biden said. For while millions are being vaccinated every day, herd immunity is still many months away. Meanwhile, new variants of the coronavirus proliferate. Those variants could be helped along as governors lift restrictions across the country.

As he has on previous occasions, Biden held out the hope of a quasi-normal Independence Day, one he said Americans would be able to mark, if all went well in the intervening months, with small backyard barbecues.

____

