Big Grove is expanding its brewing operations in Iowa City. Why now is the time for growth.

More space means more beer.

Big Grove Brewery is expanding its production facility to meet the rising demand for Eddys, Jam Sours, and Citrus Surfers.

The brewery’s under-construction Iowa City “Hop Lot” will be dedicated exclusively to brewing and distribution, helping produce its many year-round offerings, like Easy Eddy.

The new 40,000-square-foot space is set to open in the summer and will increase production capacity by more than 50%, adding almost 90,000 barrels. At 31 gallons a barrel, the well-known brewery will be able to produce nearly 2.8 million gallons of beer.

Big Grove's brand new 'Hop Lot' is under construction on Iowa City's southeast side. Once open, it will increase the brewery's production capacity by at least 50% and allow for a more efficient flow of beer to suppliers and consumers.

Construction began in the fall at the former Goodwill Distribution Center site at 3825 Liberty Drive in southeast Iowa City. The added capacity allows Big Grove to produce fan-favorite seasonal beers and new exclusive brews without sacrificing the production of its most popular beers.

“Half of all beers we sell are Easy Eddys,” Big Grove’s Industry & Public Affairs Janelle Buxton told the Press-Citizen. “The Hop Lot will be a dedicated facility for our core beers.”

Soon-to-be filled cans are stacked up before canning, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, Iowa.

Big Grove expands its reach

Since Big Grove opened its first location in Solon in 2013, its footprint has grown tremendously, opening locations in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, and Des Moines.

The demand for beer has grown, too.

Last year, Big Grove began distributing some of its most popular beers in Illinois. The brewery also hopes to distribute Easy Eddy and other popular brews in Nebraska.

Buxton said the local system is currently under capacity, meaning the beers are not quite meeting demand. The Hop Lot should help Big Grove keep pace with what consumers want.

“You go to the store looking for your favorite beer, whatever it may be, and it's not there. We don't want that,” Buxton said. “We're just trying to do our best to keep up with not only our year-round beers but also bring back some of the specials.”

The Hop Lot will rely on state-of-the-art technology, with upgraded and energy-efficient brewing equipment, lighting and more. The facility will also have access to Big Grove's largest tanks, Buxton said.

The extra space means a return of fan-favorite special brews — like Color TV and Into the Woods — and opportunities for new brews in taprooms and stores.

“Ever since Big Grove has existed, we've never been able to brew to demand,” Buxton said. “There's always been more demand than supply. With the Hop Lot, for the first time, we look forward to at least trying to keep up with demand.”

Preliminary floor plans for Big Grove's brand new 'Hop Lot,' which is expected to add around 90,000 barrels to the brewery's overall capacity, allowing for a more efficient flow of beer to suppliers and consumers.

Growing the brand and visibility

The building site already had 30,000 square feet of space, with Big Grove adding a more than 10,000-square-foot addition, which will raise the ceiling height to 35 feet.

The facility will not be open to the public, though details on special tours — professional or personal — will be available when open for business.

Big Grove plans to move 20 jobs to the Hop Lot and hopes to add at least five positions for brewery production and packaging.

A portion of the variety of beers available on tap are seen at the bar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, Iowa.

