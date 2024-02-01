Big Jook's funeral held in Memphis amid heavy police and security presence

A heavily guarded funeral service was held Wednesday in Memphis for Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, the older brother of noted Memphis rapper and CMG record label head Mario “Yo Gotti” Mims.

Anthony Mims, 47, was shot and killed on Jan. 13 outside a Hickory Hill area restaurant, where he had attended a repass, following the funeral of a family member. Police have released surveillance footage of the vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting but have not publicly identified any suspects.

Due to the circumstances of Mims’ death, planning for his funeral services at New Direction Christian Church in Hickory Hill were keep tightly under wraps.

A private security detail patrols the parking lot of the New Direction Christian Church during funeral services for Anthony "Big Jook" Mims.

On Wednesday, as the services began, various social media accounts began reporting on the presence of uniformed Memphis Police Department officers and what appeared to be additional and heavily armed private security, including rooftop snipers.

On Thursday, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to The Commercial Appeal that it had provided only normal support services for Mims’ funeral.

Heavily armed private security patrolled the area surrounding the New Direction Christian Church in Hickory Hill on Wednesday during the funeral of Anthony "Big Jook" Mims.

“The Memphis Police Department monitored the funeral services of the late Anthony Mimms [sic] in an ancillary support capacity," MPD Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said in the statement. "The family of Mr. Mimms [sic] hired a private security detail of approximately 25 armed guards to cover the funeral services inside the church and on the exterior, including the roof.

"The involvement of the Memphis Police Department to monitor the perimeter of the property and the funeral escort was routine as in similar situations and was specifically in the interest of public safety."

The services were conducted by New Direction Christian Church pastor Dr. Stacy L. Spencer. His eulogy — which was titled “King of the Hill" and quoted from Old Testament Book of Samuel — hailed Mims as both a business man and family man.

A 25-man private security detail was hired by the Mims family to protect the funeral on Wednesday of Anthony "Big Jook" Mims at the New Direction Christian Church.

In addition to Spencer’s remarks, the service included the reading of a letter of condolence said to be from President Joe Biden and the Biden family. Yo Gotti is part owner of the Major League Soccer Team DC United and had met first lady Jill Biden in conjunction with a youth soccer program in Washington last year. Gotti also attended a White House holiday event in December.

Although not as public a figure as Yo Gotti, the late Anthony Mims was actively involved in his brother’s record company, the Collective Music Group, or CMG label. He was often seen at the side of the label's artists at various events, and industry sources indicate he was involved in scouting talent, helping to manage and promote projects for the company.

Big Jook's death: The latest on the investigation

Anthony Mims’ death came just hours after his final social media post. In it, a photo of Mims is accompanied by the caption: “They don’t want to face you they wanna snake you. Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times”.

The following day, Jan. 13, a Memphis Police Department officer was in the area of 6385 Winchester Road around 4:15 p.m. when he heard gunshots. The officer went to the location and found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds, both of whom were transported to the hospital. Anthony Mims was identified as the victim who was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second male victim was reported in stable condition.

MPD said the officer discovered Mims in a vehicle, outside Perignon's Restaurant and Event Center. Mims had attended a repass there, following the funeral of a relative, Eric Bovan. Bovan — a well-known Memphis cocaine kingpin in the 1980s and head of the Bovan Family — was a former partner of the aunt of Yo Gotti and Big Jook. He died on Dec. 31 at the age of 63.

In a press conference on Jan. 13, MPD Deputy Chief Paul Wright said police were analyzing video but did not have a suspect identified at that time. Wright said it was also not clear if there were multiple shooters. "We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect," Wright said.

On Jan. 14, police confirmed that suspects in a white SUV were believed to be responsible for the shooting. MPD released images captured on surveillance video of the vehicle, a white Ford Explorer with black wheels and dark tinted windows.

Since releasing the images of the vehicle, Memphis Police have not given further updates on the case. On Thursday, officials said the investigation is “ongoing.”

Memphis Police Department released this image of a vehicle they believe to be connected with a fatal shooting Saturday on Winchester Road. The shooting left Anthony Mims dead and another male victim injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or visit crimestopmem.org.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Big Jook: Funeral for Yo Gotti's brother held in Memphis