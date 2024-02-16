As Bisbee reels from fire, we explore what makes the city special

Concealed by the magnificent Mule Mountains, the little town of Bisbee is home to about 5,000 people and one of Arizona's most treasured hidden gems. The city is both rich in modern local art and historical lore.

Bisbee is located 11 miles north of the Mexican border in Cochise County, in the southeastern corner of Arizona. On Feb. 14, Bisbee saw a large fire that damaged two historical buildings. As the community aims to rebuild from the tragedy, we take a look at why Bisbee is such a special and important piece of Arizona history.

Why is Bisbee famous?

In 1877, a search party of U.S. Army men were sent into the Mule Mountains and were surprised to find signs of mineralization. Their several mining claims caught the attention of many spectators and prospectors hoping to find riches in the mountains.

The prosperous mining industry led Bisbee to become the largest city in the Arizona territory in the early 20th century. With a population of more than 20,000 people in 1910, the town was host to the state's first ballpark, community library and golf course.

In the prime of its mining days, Bisbee was nicknamed the "Queen of the Copper Camps." Its multiple mines produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper as well as large amounts of gold, silver, lead and zinc over the near century of mining. Miners also uncovered an exclusive strain of turquoise, "Bisbee Blue."

Why did the Bisbee mine shut down?

Nearly a century after the mine opened, the ore reserves were declared depleted and Phelps Dodge, the major mining company in Bisbee, officially shut down all underground operations in 1975. A year later, the mines were reopened for visitors and have been a staple in Bisbee tourism ever since.

What is the big hole in Bisbee?

Bisbee's big hole consists of three open pit mines: Sacramento, Lavender and Holbrook. A relic of the town's mining past, the result of man-made environmental destruction has become one of Bisbee's most popular attractions.

The Lavender pit covers more than 300 acres and is 950 feet deep. The open pit is a product of the removal of 351 million tons of material through the use of explosives.

Today, the pit is closed off with a tall fence but free to the public for viewing.

Is there still mining in Bisbee?

Although mining stopped more than half a century ago, you can still take a tour of the Copper Queen Mines. According to Bisbee, more than 50,000 tourists a year visit the town and experience the Copper Queen Mine Tour.

Things to do in Bisbee

Bisbee is primarily known for its mining history, but today, many people visit for its eclectic arts scene and ideal year-round weather. If you are planning a visit, be sure to prepare for a day's worth of walking up and down the hilly streets as you enjoy the architecture and nature of the picturesque town.

Here is our guide to enjoying the beauty of Bisbee on your next trip.

