Blackwater inmate serving life gets 30 more years for breaking prison counselor's leg

A Santa Rosa County Judge sentenced a Blackwater River Correctional Facility inmate to an additional 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of breaking the leg of a prison counselor.

Judge Clifton Drake sentenced Terry Rawls to additional prison time, according to an Office of the State Attorney release, for aggravated battery on a victim 65 years of age or older with great bodily harm.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Rawls was serving a life sentence at the Milton-based prison for rape with a weapon in 1990.

In case you missed it: Man inches closer to trial after allegedly dragging dog 200 yards behind truck in Century

A complaint affidavit indicates that on June 6, 2019, Rawls approached the counselor from behind as they were trying to fix a machine. Rawls reportedly covered the counselor's mouth and began choking them, falling to the floor during the scuffle and fracturing the counselor's leg in the process.

A response team was able to restrain Rawls and the counselor was transported to a hospital where they underwent surgery to repair the fracture.

The state attorney's release says Rawls' 30-year sentence will run consecutive to his current life sentence.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blackwater Correctional Facility inmate Terry Rawls get 30 years