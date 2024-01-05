Blinken on a mission in Middle East amid fears of war escalating beyond Gaza: Live updates

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the Middle East amid increasing tensions in the region that are threatening to broaden the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, according to a statement from Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.

During his meetings, Blinken will underscore the "importance of protecting civilian lives" in Gaza and the West Bank; ensuring Palestinians are "not forcibly displaced from Gaza"; and the secure release of hostages, who remain in captivity, Miller said.

The top U.S. diplomat will also "discuss urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric, and reduce regional tensions," including deterring the attacks of Houthi rebels on vessels in the Red Sea and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union's top diplomat, is expected in Lebanon on Friday to meet with leaders in an effort to deter a broader conflict. Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to President Biden, met with Israeli officials on Thursday also to tamp down conflict on Israel's northern border.

These meetings come amid surging tensions across the Middle East. On Tuesday, a top Hamas leader was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Meanwhile, the Pentagon acknowledged Thursday launching an airstrike that killed a senior commander of an Iran-backed militia in Baghdad, an attack condemned by the Iraqi military.

On Thursday, Houthi rebels launched a drone over the Red Sea just hours after the U.S. and a dozen of its allies issued a final warning, telling the rebels to stop attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea or face potential military engagement. The Yemen-based militants have carried out at least 23 attacks since Dec. 19, according to The Associated Press.

A child looks through the window of a destroyed house on Jan. 5, 2024, following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Developments:

∎ The Israeli military said it struck over 100 targets throughout Gaza on Friday, killing an unspecified number "of operatives" and destroying multiple "operational command centers and military sites."

∎ The Palestinian Red Crescent, an independent humanitarian aid group, said on X that its headquarters in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis was hit by an Israeli airstrike. The group also said Israeli forces aimed gunfire at one of its ambulances in Central Gaza. The crew inside the vehicle reportedly survived.

∎ At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in Rafah overnight, according to the Associated Press. Rafah, the southern-most area of Gaza, is where tens of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering after they fled from their homes. About 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced by the war.

Israeli official lays out vision for next phase of war

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a statement on Thursday presented his vision for the next phase of the war in Gaza and how the territory would be run after Israel achieves its stated goal of defeating Hamas.

Gallant said operations in northern Gaza, where entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, would slow to a less intensive, more targeted "combat approach" in which military forces would focus on raids, destroying tunnel networks, “air and ground activities and special operations." Israel has in recent days began to withdraw troops from northern Gaza, signaling a potential scale-down in operations.

Meanwhile, combat in southern Gaza, where most of Gaza's displaced population has sought refuge, will go on "for as long as necessary," Gallant said.

Gallant added that, after the war, Israel will hold onto military control in the region while Palestinian local civil servants or communal leaders would run the territory, with Israel providing “information to guide civilian operations." The U.S. would be in charge of a task force that would lead a rebuilding effort.

The vision is a stark contrast from proposals from U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, who had previously said he'd like the Palestinian Authority to take control of the region.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Blinken seeks to cool tensions