Body camera video of fatal police shooting to be released by Columbus on Monday

Columbus police are expected to release additional information, including body camera video, from a Thursday police shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday outside an apartment on the 500 block of North Nelson Road.

Jennifer Watson, communications director for Columbus police, said a 911 call minutes earlier had indicated a man had a knife and was cutting himself and possibly threatening another person.

When officers got to the Creekside Apartments, they "immediately" came into contact with the man who had a large knife in his hand and charged at the officers, Watson said.

The man appeared to stop as officers gave him verbal commands to drop the knife, but the man charged at the officers a second time, Watson said. The man was yelling for the officers to shoot him, she said.

One officer fired multiple shots, striking the man. First aid was provided by officers until paramedics arrived, Watson said. The man was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died about 30 minutes later.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

