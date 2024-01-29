Body discovered Saturday at vacant field ruled homicide, Fort Myers police says

Authorities are searching for answers after the discovery of a body of a Lehigh Acres man in a vacant Fort Myers field Saturday was ruled homicide.

Fort Myers police seek the community's assistance for information regarding the murder of Aubrey Byron Carter, 64.

Officers on Saturday responded to a field at 1500 Markland Avenue, where they found Carter's body. Police said they believe it's an isolated incident.

Court records indicate Carter has a prior criminal history dating back to 2009, which hadn't been expunged before publication.

Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office, referred further questions to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police urge anyone with information regarding Carter's death to contact them at 239-321-7700, submit a tip on their #AtlasOne app or contact SWFL Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, said the city recorded 10 homicides last year. This is the city's first homicide of the 2024.

