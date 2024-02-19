Body of Dover native Capt. Jack Casey, late U.S. Marine, returning to NH

DOVER — The body of Garrison City native Capt. Jack Casey, one of five U.S. Marines who died in a California helicopter crash this month during a training exercise, will be returned to New Hampshire Tuesday, according to city police.

A funeral procession for Casey, 26, will be held following a U.S. Marine Corps service at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth, the Dover Police Department announced on Monday. Assisted by New Hampshire State Police and Dover police, Casey’s family will ride along for a funeral procession from the base to Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion funeral home following the military honor guard at Pease.

Capt. Jack Casey of Dover, New Hampshire, was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash near San Diego.

The service at Pease is not open to members of the public, an announcement from Dover police Chief William Breault states. The procession is expected to begin around noon Tuesday and can be viewed by members of the public.

“The procession – which will include members of the Casey family – follows a route that specifically drives past local schools that Captain Casey attended,” Breault’s announcement states.

Casey graduated from Saint Mary Academy and was a 2015 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The family of the late Capt. Jack Casey, a helicopter pilot from Dover joins city leaders to raise the Marine flag with the American flag at half staff Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Casey died recently in a helicopter training flight crash in California.

According to the city, the procession will follow this route:

From Pease, Newington Street east to Exit 1 of Route 16

Route 16 north from Newington to Dover, to Exit 7

Central Avenue (Route 108) north to Stark Avenue / Dover Point Road

Dover Point Road south to Saint Thomas Aquinas H.S., 197 Dover Point Road (loop around school and reverse direction)

Dover Point Road north to Central Avenue north (Route 108)

Central Avenue north past Saint Mary Academy, 222 Central Avenue

Central Avenue north past Dover City Hall, 288 Central Avenue

Left (west) on Washington Street

Washington Street from Central Avenue to Prospect Street, right on Prospect Street

Prospect Street to Snows Court to Fourth Street, right on Fourth Street

Fourth Street east to Central Avenue (Route 108), left on Central Avenue

Central Avenue north to Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Avenue

“Members of the public who wish to pay tribute are welcome to position themselves anywhere on the funeral procession route – preferably wherever it is safe to park without impeding traffic,” Breault’s statement adds. “The only exception is that motorists are requested not to stop or park anywhere on the Spaulding Turnpike.”

The Dover and Newington fire departments are expected to pay tribute at the Spaulding Turnpike overpasses between Exit 3 in Newington and Exit 7 in Dover.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, according to Casey's obituary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 820 Central Road in Rye.

