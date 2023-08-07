Breaking down Donald Trump’s 3 criminal cases

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. | Butch Dill, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump currently faces 78 felony counts related to three criminal cases: A case involving his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, another involving his handling of classified documents and a third over allegedly falsifying business records. He has denied wrongdoing in each case.

In May, Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation in a civil case.

Here is a breakdown of the charges Trump faces.

Trump faces 78 charges across 3 criminal cases

Former President Donald Trump is facing 78 charges across three separate criminal cases. The charges include 44 federal charges and 34 state charges, all felonies. He has also been found liable for sexual assault and defamation in a civil case.

Trump’s charges are broken down below.

Federal

4 charges: 2020 election case.

40 charges: Classified documents case.

State

34 charges: Falsifying business records case.

Civil

2 charges: Sexual assault case.

Trump faces 4 charges in the Jan. 6 case

Federal prosecutors are investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, as well as alleged efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump received an indictment from a grand jury on Tuesday. The indictment levies the following federal charges (per The Washington Post):

1 count: Conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

1 count: Conspiracy against civil rights.

2 counts: Obstruction.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” the indictment says, per Politico. “So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false.”

The 45-page indictment alleges that Trump “and co-conspirators exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince Members of Congress to further delay the certification based on those claims,” per CNN.

Story continues

Trump appeared at a Washington, D.C., district court on Thursday, Aug. 3. He pled not guilty to all counts, per NBC News.

Related

Trump faces 40 charges in the classified documents case

Trump faces 40 charges as part of the classified documents case, which alleges that Trump illegally kept classified documents after he left the White House, per CNBC.

The former president currently faces the following federal charges:

32 counts: Willful retention of national defense information.

6 counts: Withholding or altering documents.

2 counts: False statements.

Each of the first 32 counts relates to a specific classified document prosecutors claim Trump illegally possessed after leaving the White House, or, “willfully retaining national defense information under the Espionage Act,” per Politico. The remaining eight charges relate to his alleged efforts to hide documents from investigators and delete Mar-a-Lago security footage, per The Washington Post.

Trump faces 34 charges in the falsifying business records case

Trump faces 34 charges of falsifying business records connected to an investigation into alleged hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, per The Washington Post.

Under Article 175 of New York Penal Law, Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In New York, falsifying business records is a felony when there is “intent to defraud” as well as “an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.”

Trump found liable for sexual assault and defamation

In May 2023, a jury in a civil case found Trump liable of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. The jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her nearly 30 years ago inside a dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman department store, per The New York Times. Due to statute of limitations, no criminal charges could be filed in the case, so Carroll filed a civil suit.

“Jurors notably did not find Trump liable for rape, the most serious allegation Carroll made in a lawsuit filed last year,” per CNBC. “But their verdict that he sexually abused and forcibly touched her without her consent ... substantiated her civil claim of battery.”

Related