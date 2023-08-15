Georgia grand jury returns 10 indictments against Trump, 18 others

A police officer stands outside the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. The indictment Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may bring as soon as this week could be the most sprawling case against former President Donald Trump. | Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

For the fourth time this year, former President Donald Trump will face a new set of criminal charges, this time from a Georgia prosecutor over Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

On Monday evening, the grand jury returned a total of 10 indictments against 19 people, including Trump, CNN reported.

The defendants and charges remained sealed after they were delivered to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Trump’s campaign released a statement Monday saying the charges were “election interference.”

“The timing of this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations. They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign,” the statement said according to CNN.

Earlier in the day, District Attorney Fani Willis presented her case to a grand jury .

After the closed-door court proceedings began and as two witnesses — former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and independent journalist George Chidi — got ready to testify, a document listing possible charges against Trump was posted on the court’s website, then was quickly taken down without explanation, as reported by Reuters.

The two-page document included a list of charges, including violation of the Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

At that point, Willis’ office said that no charges had been filed yet.

The Trump campaign responded by saying the charges “were filed before the Grand Jury officially voted.”

“The Grand Jury testimony has not even FINISHED – but it’s clear the District Attorney has already decided how this case will end,” a fundraising email from the Trump campaign said. “They are trying to rob me of my right to due process. They want me BEHIND BARS for the rest of my life as an innocent man, and will do anything in their power to get their way.”

Trump’s lawyers Drew Findling and Jennifer Little said the uploaded charges weren’t simply an administrative mistake.

“A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk’s office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated,” they said in a statement.

As CNN reported, the two witnesses were scheduled to testify on Tuesday but were called in a day earlier, indicating the court proceedings were moving faster than expected.

Trump, the front-running Republican presidential candidate, has already been indicted three times this year — he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is the second indictment relating to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Willis launched an investigation into the former president after an hourlong phone call in January 2021 between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became public.

“The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry, and there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the call. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

Trump has attacked Willis and a witness in the case. His campaign released a minute-long ad saying all the prosecutors investigating Trump are part of “The Fraud Squad.”

Willis denied the many allegations the video makes, including involvement with a gang member she was prosecuting, calling the statements “derogatory and false,” in an email to her co-workers.

Of witness Duncan, Trump said on Truth Social the lieutenant governor should not testify.

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the election fraud that took place in Georgia,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.