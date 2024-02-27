Brightline's long-distance ridership grew and exceeded short-distance ridership in January

Brightline broke two long-distance passenger records in January, four months after launching its Miami-Orlando service in September, according to the high-speed rail company's latest reports.

Long-distance ridership exceeded short-distance ridership for the first time, with 122,703 passengers between Miami-Orlando compared to 113,560 passengers between the five South Florida stations.

More people rode the Miami-Orlando route in January than in the previous four months:

17,578 in September 2023

79,686 in October 2023

93,184 in November 2023

115,683 in December 2023

Long-distance passengers have increased steadily, reaching a cumulative ridership of 428,834.

However, short-distance ridership has experienced fluctuations:

125,475 in September

126,059 in October

112,423 in November

121,386 in December

113,560 in January

Because of the decline in short-distance ridership, total ridership was down:

143,053 in September

205,745 in October

205,607 in November

237,069 in December

236,263 in January

