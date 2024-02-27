Brightline's long-distance ridership grew and exceeded short-distance ridership in January
Brightline broke two long-distance passenger records in January, four months after launching its Miami-Orlando service in September, according to the high-speed rail company's latest reports.
Long-distance ridership exceeded short-distance ridership for the first time, with 122,703 passengers between Miami-Orlando compared to 113,560 passengers between the five South Florida stations.
More people rode the Miami-Orlando route in January than in the previous four months:
17,578 in September 2023
79,686 in October 2023
93,184 in November 2023
115,683 in December 2023
Long-distance passengers have increased steadily, reaching a cumulative ridership of 428,834.
Brightline trains in South Florida
However, short-distance ridership has experienced fluctuations:
125,475 in September
126,059 in October
112,423 in November
121,386 in December
113,560 in January
Because of the decline in short-distance ridership, total ridership was down:
143,053 in September
205,745 in October
205,607 in November
237,069 in December
236,263 in January
