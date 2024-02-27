Why was Stuart selected over Fort Pierce for Brightline train station? Follow the money.

"Follow the money."

That was advice I heard over and over again when I was a young journalism student, particularly from one professor at the University of Florida who practically made that expression his personal mantra.

The point is, if you want to understand what motivates people to do what they do, absent other possible explanations, look at who stands to benefit financially. I don't think that advice applies to every case, but it's a good rule of thumb.

And I certainly think it applies to Brightline's decision to select Stuart as the site of its first ― and possibly only ― passenger rail station on the Treasure Coast.

Stuart officials said Monday Brightline plans to operate a station at a site near the Martin County Courthouse. The decision is expected to be made official at a March 11 media event.

Stuart's proposal had a lot to offer Brightline

This artist's rendition contained in a joint plan from the city of Stuart and Martin County shows a proposed Brightline station at 500 SE Flagler Ave., Stuart

The site in Stuart competed with two locations in downtown Fort Pierce, plus two other proposed locations for which the details haven't been publicly shared.

The proposal Brightline has apparently selected was submitted jointly by the Stuart and Martin County governments. County officials have agreed to pay for half the station's construction costs, with the city covering the expense of building a new parking garage at the site.

The county is expected to donate the site, on land it owns near the courthouse, to Stuart, which will lease it to the railroad company for $1 a year for 80 years.

It's an excellent choice for Brightline. The station is close to the heart of Stuart's award-winning historic shopping district, in a thriving and prospering community.

But I'll say this, too: Fort Pierce would have been an excellent choice. People who have an image of downtown Fort Pierce as a dangerous or downtrodden place haven't been there recently.

Downtown Fort Pierce has the feel of a cruise ship port-of-call, with plenty of shops, restaurants, museums and a fantastic old theater.

The Sunrise City is definitely on the rise. Fort Pierce also seemed to have a geographic advantage, because it's closer to the middle of the Treasure Coast than Stuart is.

On top of that, Fort Pierce officials went all out to convince the train company they wanted the stop in their community, with a public relations blitz that included banners, a podcast and copious statements of support from various individuals.

Economic statistics gave Stuart an edge over Fort Pierce

City public works employees hung Brightline banners on the City Hall parking garage in downtown Fort Pierce on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The city of Fort Pierce put together a proposal in which they would have agreed to pay all of the station's construction costs, not half. Audubon Development, which submitted a proposal for a station about two blocks away from the other Fort Pierce site, also was willing to pay the entire cost of the station, as well as give Brightline a share of profits from some apartments the company hoped to develop adjacent to the stop.

On paper, either of those deals would have been better for Brightline financially in the short run.

Brightline might have to contribute $10 million or more toward the Stuart station's cost, depending on the availability of state or federal grants that could cover some of the expenses. That's a big out-of-pocket expense, at least to an individual or a small company, but it's a tiny fraction of what Brightline has invested in building a higher-speed rail service between Miami and Orlando.

No one from Brightline has told me this, but I believe Stuart and Martin County are getting the station because their community's financial demographics are stronger.

Indian River County was never a contender for a station site because a legal settlement agreement between Brightline and Martin County called for a station to be operational in either Martin or St. Lucie County within five years of the launch of the company's Orlando-Miami service.

It may be less likely Indian River County residents will use the service now, particularly if they want to head north to Orlando, because they would have to drive farther to get to the Stuart station.

According to U.S. Census data, Martin County's median income, from 2018 to 2022, was $77,894. St. Lucie County's median income during that same period was $66,154.

About 13.4% of St. Lucie County's population lives in poverty, while in Martin County, it's only 10.1%.

(In case you were curious, Indian River County's median income was $67,543 and its poverty rate was 11.5% for the comparable time period.)

There could only be one winner here

A conceptual rendering of the downtown Brightline-Stuart station on Southeast Flagler Avenue at Southeast Stypmann Boulevard.

I could keep going, but you get the idea. By most statistical measures, Martin County residents would seem, as a group, to have more money available to spend on Brightline tickets.

We could argue all day about whether there's enough of a disparity in those statistics to justify picking Stuart over Fort Pierce. However, on a decision like this, I think you have to look at it through Brightline's eyes:

If confronted with two nearly equal choices, but one has even a slight advantage, why wouldn't you go with that option?

Stuart started the process at a slight disadvantage since Brightline ruled out most of the city's historic downtown area as a potential station location. The reasoning has to do with construction plans for a new railroad bridge, which will alter the track configuration in that area.

Even so, the planned station location is close enough for people to walk comfortably from there to the shopping district.

Stuart and Martin County officials got into Brightline's good graces by seeking grant funding to build the new bridge, which will remove the only single-track bottleneck along Brightline's entire route.

'What ifs' can't trump reality

I've heard all the arguments about how Fort Pierce might have a workforce more inclined to use public transportation than Stuart does. But Brightline isn't trying to run a commuter rail service, with frequent stops in major metropolitan areas for people to embark and disembark.

Brightline is trying to run a near-express service between cities that are too close for airline travel, but maybe too far to comfortably drive. It's a service likely to appeal to tourists, and maybe high-end professional workers who spend a lot of time traveling between two or more of the cities along the route.

Would Fort Pierce have fared better if the hotel planned for the King's Landing development downtown were built and operational, or if Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce offered commercial air service, as Vero Beach Regional Airport does? Maybe, but unless Brightline officials suddenly become chattier than they have been to date, we may never know the answers to those hypotheticals.

What we know is, in 2024, Stuart looked like a better option for the company. If the choice wasn't black and white, it was certainly written in green.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: How did Stuart win competition for Brightline station? Probably money.