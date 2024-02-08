Brodsky charges former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes with three felony charges

Former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes has been charged with three felony charges, including notary fraud, grand theft and fraudulent use of public records.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky issued a record of the filing to the press on Thursday outlining charges against Hopes.

The first count claims Hopes fraudulently made a certificate while serving as a notary public. The second count claims that between April 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2022, Hopes obtained U.S. currency in the value of $10,000 or more, but less than $20,000, for his own use. The third county claims during that time period Hopes also unlawfully provided false information that became a part of public record to facilitate the commission of a felony theft.

The case stems from a complaint filed with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office claiming Hopes inappropriately deleted public records from his county issued device upon separation from the county in 2022. In November, the MCSO recommended charges and sent the case to Brodsky's office.

Hopes could not be immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Three felony charges filed against former Manatee County administrator