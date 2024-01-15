'Brutally cold' temps grip much of the US. And there is more on the way: Live updates

ARLINGTON, Va. − A massive wave of arctic air sweeping down on the jet stream gripped a wide swath of the nation Monday as temperatures plummeted 20 to 40 degrees below even dead-of-winter normals, fueled by howling winds that placed almost half of all Americans under wind chill watches and warnings.

"The main theme to our weather story over much of the Lower 48 (states) remains the brutally cold temperatures and associated significant wintry weather," National Weather Service Meteorologist Jacob Asherman said. "Little has changed with the 'take-home' message regarding the dangerous cold entrenched over the U.S."

Asherman said subzero temperatures and colder winds will prevail through Tuesday as wind chills dip below minus 30 across the Plains and minus 50 in Montana and the Dakotas. Farther south and east, potentially dangerous winter storms driving a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain were rolling toward the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states all the way to Washington, D.C, Philadelphia, and New York.

An area of ice extended from northeastern Texas to the northern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia early Monday. This "icy zone" will expand southeastward into the central and western Gulf coast by Monday night, AccuWeather said.

The good news is that by Wednesday the arctic air mass will moderate. The bad news is another surge of frigid arctic air expected to plunge southward from Canada by week's end. That, Asherman said, could lead to more dangerous conditions across the Midwest and Deep South.

On ice: Millions face cold temps from Dakotas to Florida

Developments:

∎ L​ows in the 20s are expected along the northern Gulf Coast, from East Texas to North Florida. Temperatures could drop into the teens and perhaps a few single digit-lows in the Deep South, The Weather Channel says.

∎ Almost 80% of the nation could see below-freezing temperatures and over 140 daily cold records could be broken Monday and Tuesday from Oregon to Mississippi, CNN reported.

∎ Iowans gathering Monday for their presidential caucuses will face a high temperature of zero degrees, AccuWeather Meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer said. He said it could feel like 20 to 25 degrees below zero, and could be the coldest caucus day on record.

∎ Weather-related flight delays again brought havoc to airlines and airports. More than 3,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had already been delayed or canceled by 7:30 a.m. ET. More than 10,000 flights were similarly disrupted each of the last two days.

A worker helps remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Jan. 14, 2024.

Buffalo could see break in snow during NFL playoff game

Buffalo, New York, may get a break in the snow for the NFL playoff game scheduled for late Monday afternoon. The game was postponed from Sunday because of weather conditions. Buffalo Airport drew more than 8 inches of snow Sunday, breaking the daily record set in 1963. Workers at the stadium were digging out the seats ahead of the game.

Lake-effect snow will linger in the Buffalo area into Monday afternoon, with localized but intense snows, the Weather Service office in Buffalo said. But there should be some relief in the late afternoon hours before more lake-effect snow is forecast Tuesday through Thursday.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm, forecast updates: 'Brutally cold' temps, snow grip US