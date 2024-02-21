Buckeye selects new police chief

Buckeye has announced the selection of a new police chief.

Bob Sanders, who previously served as the city's deputy police chief since 2014, was selected as Buckeye's new police chief, the city announced on Tuesday.

He will replace Larry Hall, who announced his retirement from the Buckeye Police Department after 10 years as police chief. Hall had been working for the Buckeye Police Department since 2004 and had worked in public safety for 33 years, also serving in the New York City Police Department and Mesa Police Department. Hall is currently working as the city's interim public safety director.

Sanders previously was in talks with the city of Surprise after applying for its police chief position. He previously served as deputy police chief in Peoria.

Sanders has a master's degree in education leadership from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor's degree in administration of justice from Arizona State University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Policing, the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the California Police Chiefs Executive Leadership Institute Program.

Sanders also serves as an assessor with The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

Sanders will officially begin on March 3 and be sworn in on March 5.

The city is in the early stages of hiring a new deputy police chief, said Buckeye spokesperson Daniel Bronis.

