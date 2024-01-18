Bucks County snow forecast: Winter storm could dump up to 6 inches.

Bucks County residents shouldn't stash the salt and shovels just yet, because come Friday afternoon, they're going need them.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is expecting a storm to settle over the Delaware Valley early Friday and drop several inches of snow on Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia area.

In its winter weather advisory released early Thursday morning, the weather service expected general snow accumulations to range between 2 and 5 inches, but some areas may see 6 inches or more.

"The snowfall will move in after midnight Thursday in Bucks County," said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "We are expecting 3 to 5 inches of snow, and our advisory beings at 4 a.m. Friday."

Here is everything else you need to know about Friday's snowstorm.

Friday snowstorm brings temperature drop, may cause hazardous conditions

Friday's snowstorm will lead to a dangerous drop in temperatures that may make already bad conditions worse, Hoeflich said.

"People can expect slippery road conditions, which will make the morning and evening commutes hazardous," Hoeflich said. "Temperatures will drop pretty quickly Friday, making it hard to treat any roads that haven't already been treated."

Hoeflich said frigid conditions will remain even after the snow moves out.

"After the snow ends Friday night, the temperatures will be below freezing, which will allow more snow to stick to roadways, especially untreated ones.

"Temperatures on Friday night will be right around freezing and the lowest point will be around 15 to 17 degrees," Hoeflich added. "There will be a 15-degree drop Friday afternoon through Friday evening."

Code Blue remains in effect in Bucks County with three shelters opened.

Friday's storm continues a recent snowy trend in Bucks county

Counting Friday's storm, Bucks County has gone from having a string of snowless days to having three snowstorms in a matter of weeks.

A storm earlier this week dropped several inches of snow across Bucks County.

Before Jan. 12, Bucks County experienced a drought of snow, as the National Centers for Environmental Information noted that the last measurable storm dropped 22.8 inches of snow in Bucks County on Feb. 2, 2021.

And Bucks County residents of a certain age may recall the 1983 storm which dropped 32 inches of snow on Doylestown.

Snowstorm to lead to clear skies, brisk conditions next week

The weather service's forecast for Bucks County indicated the cold weather will hang around long after the snow moves out on Friday.

Saturday will be blustery, with gusts nearing 35 mph and temperatures roughly 25 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, and just a touch warmer than Saturday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 30 degrees.

Things warm up a bit next week, as it will be clear on Monday with temperatures around 36 degrees.

Clouds are expected to return next Tuesday, when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees.

