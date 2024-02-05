Burke County sheriff says Richmond County sheriff refused help in missing persons case

FILE - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams photographed outside the Burke County Sheriff's headquarters in Waynesboro, Ga., Thursday morning February 11, 2021.

Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams on Monday issued a press release accusing Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree of turning away help in an active missing persons case.

Investigators from the Burke County Sheriff's Office volunteered and were on the scene Monday helping to search for Kendall Brown, a missing endangered person, according to the release.

"Despite the collaborative spirit commonly seen in such situations, Sheriff [Richard] Roundtree unexpectedly instructed a member of his command staff to have the Burke County Investigators leave the scene, expressing a reluctance to accept external assistance," Williams wrote in the release. "The decision to decline the support of skilled investigators raises concerns within the community."

Williams went on to say the investigators were contributing their resources and experience to help expedite the search for Brown.

"[The] Burke County Sheriff's Office remains committed to supporting the resolution of the case," Williams wrote. "Our investigators are dedicated professionals with a proven track records, and we are ready and willing to work together to bring closure to this matter."

The Augusta Chronicle on Monday afternoon reached out to Roundtree for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

