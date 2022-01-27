A business paid a Coast woman $13K to help during COVID. Now she’s charged with theft.

Authorities in Alabama have charged a Gulfport woman with theft after she made false promises about being able to help a small business increase its online sales.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Kayla Shanay Island, also known as Kayla Moore, was charged with first-degree theft of property, criminal impersonation, bait advertising and deceptive business practices, multiple news reports indicate.

She was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Athens, Alabama, on Jan. 21.

“Island advertised products and services for small business owners seeking to boost their online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Island promised the victim training and products, but after the victim paid over $13,000 to Island, the victim was blocked, and the online page she contacted Island through was deleted,” the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim found other people who had similar experiences with Island, news reports said. After several attempts to contact Island, a police report was filed with the sheriff’s office.

Island was released on a $25,000 bond.

“I appreciate our investigators for always putting in the work to help protect our local business owners and community from these types of crimes,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.