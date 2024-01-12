California budget cuts: Popular state parks program at risk under Newsom's proposal

Popular school and library programs that allow free access to California state parks would lose their funding under Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed 2023-24 budget, released this week.

The passes are part of a "wildly successful" pilot partnership program begun in 2021 between the state's parks and libraries, aimed at increasing access to the outdoors for low-income residents and others who often haven't visited wilderness and other parks in the past, including people of diverse backgrounds who may not have historically felt welcomed.

The other program gives fourth-graders and their families an annual pass for free entry to more than 50 state parks. Parking at popular beach state parks and elsewhere can be as high as $20 for day use.

Advocates wanted Newsom to include $9 million in his draft 2023-24 budget to continue the programs, but with a projected deficit of a least $38 billion in state revenues, the efforts are at risk. A third piece, the Golden Bear pass for low-income families and individuals, was funded. Still, with 33,000 library passes and more than 48,000 fourth-graders and their families who've received annual passes, the cuts upset supporters. They said continued funding would be a "miniscule" part of the proposed $291 billion budget.

Julie Warren of the Palm Springs Public Library shows what is in a backpack that can be checked out, including books about state parks, binoculars, a compass and park passes in Palm Springs, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023. A popular program that allows patrons to check out passes for free day use parking at state parks is not included in Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget for next year.

'Incomprehensible' cuts

“It is incomprehensible that, after all the hard work to create and start administering these programs, and documented success in achieving a key policy goal of the Newsom Administration, these programs would lose funding,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation. “California State Parks Foundation and grassroots advocates from around the state will be urging the Legislature to restore this funding as the budget process moves forward.”

A survey of people who used the library parks passes released in October found that 63% said cost was their main reason for not having visited state parks previously, and nearly 70% had income of $60,000 or less. Norton said the two “highly effective and popular programs" were critical to a healthier, more equitable state.

The passes, and in some locations like the Palm Springs Public Library, free backpacks with maps, compasses, whistles and more, will still be available this year.

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California budget cuts: Popular state parks program at risk