California Rep. Hunter’s wife may have flipped on him in corruption case

When Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., was indicted in August 2018 on 60 criminal counts alleging that he spent more than $250,000 in campaign donations on luxury trips, tequila shots, Costco shopping sprees and other personal items, his first reaction was to blame his wife.

“She handled my finances,” Hunter, 42, told Fox News last year. “She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at, too.”

“But I didn’t do it,” he added. “I didn’t spend any money illegally.”

Now Margaret Hunter may be getting her revenge, and one consequence could be helping a Democrat replace her husband in Congress.

Initially Margaret Hunter, 44, followed her husband’s lead and pleaded not guilty to all charges. (She was indicted last summer alongside him.) But on Thursday morning she shocked the political world by appearing at a federal court in San Diego and changing her plea to guilty.

“Earlier this morning I entered a guilty plea before the United States District Court,” Hunter said in a statement read by her attorney Thomas MacNamara on the courthouse steps. “In doing so I have fully accepted responsibility for my conduct. I am deeply remorseful and I apologize. I am saddened for the hurt I have caused my family and others. I understand that there will be more consequences stemming from my actions, but as demonstrated this morning with the entry of the plea, I have taken the first step to face those consequences.”

The reversal likely signals that she has cut a deal to cooperate with the government by testifying against her husband in exchange for a reduced set of charges and a recommendation of leniency in sentencing.

Asked by a reporter whether Hunter had in fact agreed to testify, MacNamara declined to answer.

If Margaret Hunter has “flipped” on her husband, she will likely serve as the prosecutors’ star witness when the case goes to trial in September. A conviction could boost Democrats’ chances of flipping Hunter’s Republican-leaning, San Diego-area seat.

Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-CA), leaves federal court in San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 24, 2018. (Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters) More

The question isn’t so much the scope of Hunter’s alleged crimes. Last summer’s indictment, which followed two-plus years of reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune, laid out in extensive detail some 200 occasions when the Hunters allegedly misused campaign money: $1,300 of video game expenses; more than $140,000 at bars and restaurants, including $5,000 for fast food; two separate flights to Warsaw, Poland for Margaret Hunter’s mother; a garage door; a trip to Italy; oral surgery; makeup from Bloomingdale’s; tickets to SeaWorld; private school tuition and lunches; and, most colorfully, a $600 cross-country plane ticket for the family’s pet rabbit.

In one memorable incident, the indictment alleged that when Rep. Hunter wanted to buy a pair of “Hawaii shorts” for golf but didn’t have the money on hand, Margaret Hunter advised him to go to a golf pro shop and charge the campaign so they could falsely describe the purchase as “some [golf] balls for the wounded warriors.”

According to the indictment, the spending was part of a pattern of financial mismanagement. Over seven years, the Hunters allegedly overdrew their personal bank account more than 1,100 times, racking up $37,761 in “overdraft” and “insufficient funds” fees. Records show the Hunters’ often tapped campaign funds when their personal account was low or overdrawn.

Yet all of this information was widely publicized before last November’s midterm election, and Hunter still managed to defeat his Democratic challenger, former Obama Administration official Ammar Campa-Najjar — albeit by a slim, three-point margin. Hunter won each of previous elections in California’s conservative, military-heavy 50th Congressional District by 27 to 42 percentage points; his father, also named Duncan Hunter, previously represented the area in Congress for nearly 30 years.