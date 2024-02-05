California storm live updates: State of emergency declared as atmospheric river brings 'potentially historic' flood threat

A person walks along a flooded street in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Feb. 4 as a second powerful long-duration atmospheric river storm hits the state. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Millions of people were facing “life-threatening” flash floods in California on Monday as a second atmospheric river — or “Pineapple Express” — barreled through the state.

The National Weather Service has warned about flooding and mudslides as Los Angeles was forecast to see close to half a year’s worth of rain by Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

