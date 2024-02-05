'Extremely dangerous situation' as flooding, mudslides swamp California: Live updates

The tail end of a powerful atmospheric river storm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of California homes and businesses was deluging the state Monday with more heavy rain, mudslides, flooding and several feet of snow in the mountains.

In Southern California, the heavy winds that blasted the region Sunday were diminishing, but the National Weather Service warned that an unstable weather pattern could generate waterspouts or small tornadoes. Flash flooding "is a much greater threat than any weak tornado that the storm may spawn," and dangerous flooding was likely across parts of Los Angeles County.

Additional rainfall totals of 5-8 inches were forecast, which would bring the 48-hour totals as high as 8-14 inches for some locations, the weather service said.

In Northern California, the storm swamped streets and toppled trees and power lines across San Francisco. A rare hurricane-force wind warning had been posted for the area, and winds exceeded 60 mph with wind gusts recorded as high as 102 mph in Marin County − the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane. In nearby San Jose, first responders pulled travelers out of the windows of a car stranded by floodwaters and rescued people from a riverside homeless encampment.

Developments:

∎ Los Angeles recorded more than 4 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the record for the day by more than an inch. It was the most rain in one day in more than 20 years, and surpassed the average for the month of February.

∎ In Yuba City, 40 miles north of Sacramento, a man was killed when a redwood tree toppled on him in high winds, police said.

Storm is second to blast state in days

The storm slammed California just days after much of the state was soaked with up to 6 inches of rain. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said the state had a record number of emergency assets responding to the "serious storm with dangerous and potentially life-threatening impacts." Those impacts included almost 600,000 homes and businesses without power Monday.

Landslide hits Hollywood Hills

In the Hollywood Hills the weather serviced warned Monday of an "extremely dangerous situation unfolding" with life threatening landslides and flash flooding. Several families had to evacuate when a mudslide caused a gas leak. Flooding and smaller mudslides were also reported across Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Malibue and Beverly Hills.

“Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing and will continue into the morning hours of Monday,” the weather service said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath urged residents near wildfire burn areas of Topanga and Soledad canyons to heed orders to get out ahead of possible mudslides. The county set up shelters for evacuees.

“If you have not already left, please gather your family, your pets, your medications and leave immediately,” Horvath said at a Sunday briefing.

