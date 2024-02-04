Raging atmospheric river to lash California today; rare hurricane warning issued

Californians braced Sunday as a fierce winter storm fueled by a raging atmospheric river moved inland, threatening intense downpours, treacherous flooding and hurricane-force winds − even in major urban areas.

Up to 37 million people, about 94% of the state's population, were at risk for life-threatening floods from the storm, Accuweather meteorologists warned. The atmospheric river − the equivalent of a river in the sky − is the second to pound the state in recent days, but forecasters said this storm would be the season's most potent, particularly in southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning for the Central Coast: Wind gusts up to 92 mph were possible from the Monterey Peninsula to the northern section of San Luis Obispo County.

"All systems are go for one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory," the National Weather Service said Sunday.

A man huddles under an umbrella as he walks a dog along the shoreline at Pacific Grove, Calif., on Feb. 2, 2024. California was bracing Feb. 4 for another brutal atmospheric river.

Torrential rain could lead to flooding and mudslides

Heavy rain was expected from the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast through Southern California on Sunday into Monday, the NOAA Weather Prediction Center said. Rainfall of 2-5 inches and up to 6-10 inches in some spots was likely, the prediction center said. "This will result in considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding with debris flows and mudslides," the prediction center said.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned Sunday that heavy rain would be moving into the area: 3-6 inches was expected for the coasts and valleys and up to 6-12 inches in the mountains.

"Due to the numerous mountains and hills, even just a few inches of rain can cause significant flooding," AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said. "The greatest risk ... is expected across the canyons and hills of Southern California, especially in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.”

Evacuation warnings and orders were in effect for Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Ventura and Monterey counties. Classes were canceled Monday for schools across Santa Barbara County.

“This storm is predicted to be one of the largest and most significant in our county’s history and our goal is to get through it without any fatalities or any serious injuries,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Saturday.

Heavy snow, powerful winds could lead to whiteout conditions

Heavy, wet snow was also expected to spread across the Sierra Nevada on Sunday through Tuesday morning with snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour, the prediction center said. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph could lead to whiteout conditions in the Southern California mountains, forecasters said.

Thunderstorms, waterspouts and tornadoes are possible

Brutal onshore winds would also pummel the northern, central and southern coasts through Monday, forecasters said, leading to damaging surf. Thunderstorms, waterspouts and even tornadoes with hail are possible, weather.com said.

Why is this storm so dangerous?

The first storm in the "Pineapple Express" soaked the state with 1-6 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday. The new storm is laden with even more moisture, forecasters said, setting up dangerous and deadly conditions in already-saturated regions. Some of the rainiest areas could picking up a foot or more of rain in only 48 hours, Accuweather said.

What is a Pineapple Express?

A Pineapple Express is the most well-known nickname for an atmospheric river, which occurs when the source of the moisture is near Hawaii. When a Pineapple Express hits land in the western U.S. and Canada, it triggers heavy rain and snow. In California, it can lead to several inches of rain in a day.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, the Associated Press

