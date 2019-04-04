Candidates edge toward discussing slavery reparations

Presidential elections are decided by many things: media exposure, financial backing, personal chemistry, timing and luck. Policy positions often are just a way of signaling where a candidate stands on the political spectrum. But 2020 is shaping up to be different, the most ideas-driven election in recent American history. On the Democratic side, a robust debate about inequality has given rise to ambitious proposals to redress the imbalance in Americans’ economic situation. Candidates are churning out positions on banking regulation, antitrust law and the future effects of artificial intelligence. The Green New Deal is spurring debate on the crucial issue of climate change, which could also play a role in a possible Republican challenge to Donald Trump.

Yahoo News will be examining these and other policy questions in “The Ideas Election” — a series of articles on how candidates are defining and addressing the most important issues facing the United States as it prepares to enter a new decade.

In the past few decades, the racial wealth gap doubled. African-Americans are incarcerated at more than 5 times the rate of whites. They die at a higher rate than white Americans. And their homeownership has reached record lows.

These disparities can be traced back to centuries of slavery and subsequent generations of oppression under Jim Crow. And reparations, repairing the harm done by slavery, have been sporadically pitched for years as a way to acknowledge, apologize and compensate descendants of slaves for past and continuing harms.

“Compensation can be anything that helps people of African descent in this country build wealth,” said Kamm Howard, a co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (NCOBRA). “It can be a check. It can be some type of tax relief. It can be business grants. It can be education grants. It can be anything to help us build wealth. But most people look at compensation as a personal check and we're not in disagreement with that.”

Reparations advocates like Howard argue there’s enough evidence to prove the lasting effect of generational trauma on people like descendants of Jews who were victims of the Nazis. Or they cite the 2016 United Nations report which found “the legacy of colonial history, enslavement, racial subordination and segregation, racial terrorism and racial inequality in the United States remains a serious challenge.”

However, reparations has been largely considered impractical. Not all people of color in the United States are descended from slaves, and not all are impoverished. It’s also expensive and would cost the U.S. government $6 trillion to as much as $14 trillion. University of Connecticut professor Thomas Craemer arrived at that range by calculating the value of slave labor at prevailing wages from 1776 to 1865, compounded at 3 percent annually.

Presidential candidates have offered up race-blind economic policies as feasible approaches to reparations. But “far-reaching programs that are nonracial programs” aren’t reparations, said Howard.

Toward the end of the Civil War, the idea of compensation for black slaves emerged in 1865, when Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman issued an order granting freed slaves 40 acres of land along the southern coast. (The phrase “40 acres and a mule” would later come from this order.) But that promise was broken when, after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, President Andrew Johnson reversed the order, returning the land to its original owners.

The idea of reparations resurfaced during the civil rights movement, in a 1969 “Black Manifesto,” which in part demanded $500 million in reparations from white churches and synagogues “for Black enslavement and continuing discrimination and oppression.”

In 1972, around the time of a presidential election, civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded a $900 million “freedom budget.” And when Jackson first ran for president in 1988, he made monetary reparations a part of his campaign platform.

Still, the idea has remained mostly on the margins of political discourse in America.