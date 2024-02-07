What candidates are on the March 19 ballot in Florida?

March 19 is Florida's presidential preference primary, also known as PPP.

It's a long name for what will be small ballot in most of Florida's 67 counties, since the Florida Democratic Party only had one candidate, President Joe Biden.

Republican voters will choose from seven candidates, although all but three have withdrawn from the race, leaving former President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ryan Binkley.

While only Republicans can vote for a presidential candidate, in some counties, there are local races open to more voters. To check what races may be in your area, click on your county off the state Division of Elections website.

Who is on the Florida presidential preference primary ballot?

The following candidates will be on the presidential preference ballot, though many candidates listed may have suspended their campaigns or withdrawn from the race.

Why is Ron DeSantis and others who have withdrawn still on ballot?

Florida law states that if a candidate did not submit a formal withdrawal before Dec. 12, 2023, the candidate’s name must remain on the PPP ballot

"A vote cast for any candidate appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate in this election."

Who can vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

Only registered Republicans can vote for a GOP candidate.

What happens after the presidential preference primary?

After the PPP, the decision over who will represent the party goes to delegates.

Political party delegates nominate the preferred presidential candidates at each party’s national convention.

The party then decides at the convention which presidential candidate will represent their party on the November general election ballot.

Why won't Democrats vote for a presidential candidate in Florida?

The Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as its only candidate and chose him for this November's ballot last year, so there will be no presidential preference ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party.

Deadline to register to vote in Florida's PPP election

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation for the presidential preference primary is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

How do you know if you're registered to vote in Florida?

If you're not sure whether you are a registered voter in Florida, check your registration status with the Florida Department of State.

Once you submit the form, you'll get a response back with your name, address, city, zip code, county, voter ID number, the date you registered to vote, your party and your voter status.

If the voter status is active, you're registered to vote.

Other Florida election dates in 2024

Primary election: Aug. 20

General election: Nov. 5

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida presidential primary coming March 19. Who is on the ballot?