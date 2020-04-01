CDC's 'disease detectives' are on the coronavirus case

By the time the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Washington state on Jan. 20, it had already infected hundreds of people in China and had spread to Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

While the Washington State Department of Health had prepared a plan for the arrival of the virus that detailed how the state would obtain tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, what type of messaging it would release to citizens and how it would train staff at local health centers to handle the virus, it assumed it still had weeks before the disease would reach the U.S.

“In three days, the plan was trashed. We went through every step,” Marcia Goldoft, a clinical epidemiologist with the Washington State DOH, told Yahoo News. “I don’t think anyone involved has ever seen anything go this fast.”

Though President Trump has often asserted that the coronavirus pandemic “surprised the whole world” and that “nobody knew there would be a pandemic,” state health departments and the CDC are tasked with doing just that.

To anticipate events like the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC established the Epidemic Intelligence Service, its elite “disease detective” training program. Over the course of two years, EIS officers receive immersive, on-the-job training — either at CDC headquarters, where they’re assigned to focus on specific disease areas, or at state and local health departments around the country — to investigate every aspect of an outbreak like this one.

When a new disease emerges, such as COVID-19, EIS officers aren’t studying pathogens in a lab; they’re the ones sent out into the field to figure out where it came from, who it’s been spread to and how to stop it from traveling farther.

As part of her EIS training, epidemiologist Michelle Holshue had been placed at the Washington State DOH. So, when the phone call came in about a man with symptoms of a “novel coronavirus,” Holshue — who spent two months studying Ebola in West Africa as a nurse with the United States Public Health Service — sprang into action. By then it was Jan. 19 and the virus, now officially named SARS-CoV-2, had been spreading rapidly through China. With new cases appearing in Asia each day, she and her colleagues knew it was no longer a question of whether the virus would appear in the U.S. but when.

The patient, an otherwise healthy 35-year-old, had shown up at an urgent care center in Snohomish County, Wash., 50 miles north of Seattle, complaining of a dry cough, fever and nausea. Most important for Holshue, he had just returned from a trip to visit his family in Wuhan, China, where the virus had been traced to a live animal market.

With pertinent symptoms for COVID-19 and a history of travel to Wuhan, the man was considered to be a probable case. Nurses took two swabs from his nasal passages and overnighted them to the CDC in Atlanta, which — at the time — was the only facility in the country with access to a test.

Within 24 hours, it came back positive.

‘Pay attention, people; it’s here’

The CDC notified the Washington DOH of the positive test result on Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Only a few staff were on call that Monday, but by Tuesday, local officials, epidemiologists like Goldoft and physicians had already mobilized to begin tracking the disease.

Since Washington was the first state in the nation to identify a positive test result for COVID-19, the most critical step soon became pulling together everything that was known about the case. Holshue was tapped for the job. Working long hours from the Washington DOH headquarters (and sometimes, her own apartment), she pieced together a list of all the patient’s recent contacts, then phoned the urgent care nurses who had seen him and the hospital X-ray technicians who took images of his lungs. She then gathered information on the more than 50 people who had come in contact with the patient, who was, by then, in quarantine.