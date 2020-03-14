What Trump’s new coronavirus travel restrictions mean for Americans abroad

Americans returning to the U.S. after visiting certain foreign countries — including most of Europe — will be required to fly into one of 13 designated airports equipped to perform medical screening for coronavirus infection, according to senior Homeland Security officials who briefed reporters on background about the latest travel restrictions meant to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Saturday, most foreign nationals who’ve visited China, Iran or one of the 26 countries in Europe’s Schengen Area — where citizens can travel freely across national borders — within the past fourteen days are barred from entering the United States. These travel restrictions will soon be expanded to include the United Kingdom and Ireland, which were exempted from the original order announced by President Trump three days ago.

United States citizens and legal permanent residents who’ve visited one of the restricted countries within fourteen days will be rerouted by their airlines, at no additional expense, to one of the 13 designated airports.

And all of them will be subject to a 14-day quarantine in the U.S. — at home under self-quarantine in most cases, or in a guarded facility for those considered at highest risk of spreading the virus.

Travelers wearing masks walk through an almost empty departures area at terminal E, the international terminal, at Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, March 13, 2020. One minute before midnight on Friday, the U.S. enacted a ban on travelers from a large number of European countries in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images) More

The regulation includes travelers whose U.S.-bound flight segment originates somewhere else.

“If you’re flying from Africa but you were in Europe last week, you still have to come through one of those 13 airports,” a senior DHS official explained.

The 13 airports are:

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Upon arrival at one of the designated airports, travelers will proceed through regular customs clearance and then on to “enhanced entry screening,” where DHS-contracted medical personnel will question returning travelers about their medical history and health status. Randomly selected passengers and anyone whose history suggests possible coronavirus exposure will undergo temperature screening. Travelers who exhibit potential signs of the coronavirus or other “red flags” will then be referred to CDC medical personnel stationed at the airports for a “more in-depth medical review,” the official said, and anyone deemed to be possibly infected will be quarantined at or near the airport according to local health ordinances.

Everyone else covered by the new restrictions will be provided with information on the coronavirus and instructed to self-quarantine at home for fourteen days. The DHS officials said that personal information collected from each traveler during the secondary screening process, including their name, contact information, and address of final destination, will be passed along to local health officials who will monitor their self-quarantine regimens.

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a press briefing about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) alongside members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, March 14, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) More

DHS officials noted that such procedures have already been in place at 11 of the 13 designated airports since the beginning of February, when Trump announced the first set of coronavirus-related restrictions on travel from mainland China. Late last month, those restrictions were expanded to include Iran. A senior DHS official said that since February 2nd, only 17 people who’ve returned to the U.S. after traveling to China or Iran have been placed in guarded quarantine facilities. Over 30,000 people, however, have been asked to self-quarantine at home, a number expected to grow as the new restrictions on travel from European countries goes into effect.