Central Sioux Falls standoff ends with man's arrest by US Marshal Service

Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department were assisting the U.S. Marshal Service with an arrest warrant Tuesday morning in the central part of the city when the incident turned into about a two-hour standoff, department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

The U.S. Marshal Service was trying to arrest a man at about 11:30 a.m. with a federal warrant when he threatened officers with a gun, Clemens said.

That's when law enforcement closed off an area around 17th Street and Duluth Avenue , and nearby Lowell Elementary officials ordered the school to shelter in place, Clemens said. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene, and the man was eventually arrested at about 2 p.m., he said.

The name of the man as well as warrant details have not yet been released. The U.S. Marshal Service is the lead agency on the incident, and Clements referred media to that agency for more information. A U.S. Marshal supervisor for the incident was not immediately available.

Details about how the situation ended, and whether the resolution involved any use of force or less-lethal tactics remains unclear.

Roads in that area have since been reopened, Clemens said.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

