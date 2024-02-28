New charges for Fort Myers man who attempted to fly plane at Page Field airport

Bruce Plummer, 43, of Fort Myers, faces several charges after authorities say he attempted to steal the plane from Page Field Airport, 5200 Captain Channing Page Dr., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

A Fort Myers man faces new charges two days after maintenance personnel at a Fort Myers airport found a plane struck a pole.

Bruce Plummer, 43, of Fort Myers, was charged Tuesday with two counts of armed burglary; one count of larceny; and two counts of possessing a bulletproof vest during certain offenses. Jail records Wednesday indicated he was additionally charged with a third count of possessing a bulletproof vest during certain offenses and one count of trespassing.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 a.m. Monday, two maintenance personnel at Page Field, 5200 Captain Channing Page Drive, observed an aircraft in the grass, with the left wing broken. The airplane had struck a light pole.

Authorities said the single door to the aircraft was left open, but no one was inside, according to the incident report. Authorities found the pilot's operating handbook on the right second-row passenger seat.

Officials said they learned another airport employee located a firearm and a tactical ballistic vest just beyond the fence line, approximately 100 yards off the crash site.

The aircraft's owner, identified as Peter Schipma, 58, of Illinois, told authorities he brought the plane from Illinois in June 2022 and had been sitting at the airport for approximately nine months for maintenance. Records indicate Schipma also has a residence in St. James City, on Pine Island.

Schipma told authorities he didn't give anyone permission to use the airplane, according to the report.

Authorities said surveillance video shows that around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Plummer entered the airplane and closed the door.

The sheriff's office said the video then shows the tail and flaps of the plane began moving and the left engine came on.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, records show Plummer was certified as a student pilot in July 2008.

Plummer remained in custody Wednesday afternoon without bond set. He's next due in court April 1 for his arraignment on the various charges.

