Man told student arriving late he'd 'blow' Cape Coral High up; several schools on lockdown

A Cape Coral High School student arriving late crossed paths with a man on the street who claimed he'd "blow" the school up, which then put five Cape Coral schools on lockdown Wednesday morning and launched a search.

Irma Lancaster, director of communications at the Lee County School District, said Cape Coral High School was placed on lockdown around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday — about five minutes after classes began.

"Our agency takes potential threats very seriously and is actively working to ensure the safety of all students," police said.

Around 9:10 a.m., Cape Coral police said Heritage Charter Academy, Skyline Elementary, Challenger Middle School and Patriot Elementary were also placed on lockdown.

Lancaster, who said classes continued as scheduled as authorities searched for the suspect, said it wasn't clear how long the lockdowns could last.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Cape Coral lockdown: Bomb threat puts 5 schools on watch