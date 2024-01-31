Check out these key dates for 2024 elections that include races for senate and president

The 2024 election season is underway and deadlines and election dates are approaching quickly.

Read on and prepare for important dates, times and locations for the 2024 primary and general elections.

Primaries

Primary elections are held in each state from March through June to determine the Democrat and Republican candidates for November's general election.

New Hampshire was the first state to hold primary elections, with former president Donald Trump beating challenger Nikki Haley for Republican candidate. President Joe Biden secured his spot as the Democratic candidate.

A poll worker hands an "I voted" sticker to a voter in this file photo from the general election Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Below are important dates for this year's elections:

Mississippi primary election voter registration deadline: Feb. 12

In-person absentee voting: March 2 through 9, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in local circuit clerks' offices

Primary election day: March 12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local polling places

Absentee by mail: March 12. All absentee votes must be postmarked on or before the March 12 primary election date. If the primaries go into a runoff vote the date will be as follows:

Runoff absentee voting: March 23 through 28, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at local circuit clerks' offices. Absentee votes by mail must be postmarked on or before April 2.

Runoff election day: April 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local polling places

How to register: Mississippi voters: Here's how and when to register to vote in the 2024 elections

General election

The big day is held on the second Tuesday of November. Ballots on this day will include the race for president of the United States. It also will include other major positions, including senator, supreme court justices as well as levee and election commissioners down to school board races.

A full list of positions can be found on the Secretary of State's website.

Key dates for the General Election are listed below:

Voter registration deadline for the General Election: Oct. 7

In-person absentee voting: Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at local city clerks' offices

General election day: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee by mail: Nov. 5. All absentee by mail votes must be postmarked on or before Nov. 5.

If general election goes to runoff:

Runoff absentee voting: Nov. 16 through 23 , 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at local circuit clerks' offices. Absentee votes by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 26.

Runoff election day: Nov. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at local polling places

Be prepared for election day

Mississippians can find more information on how and where to vote and sample ballots on the "elections and voting" portal on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website.

To find your polling place, visit the "my election day" tab.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Elections 2024 preparation: key dates and deadlines to know for MS