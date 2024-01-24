Choice, charter, private, traditional: What's the difference between these schools?

With nearly 100 schools in the Brevard Public Schools system, plus a number of private institutions, there’s no shortage of educational choices in Brevard County.

Selecting a school for your child can be as simple as sending them to the one you’re zoned for. But if you decide to look beyond your community school, it can get complicated, fast.

There are choice schools, private schools, public schools, charter schools and even a virtual school.

“Days of just being able to pick a school are over for some,” said Russell Bruhn, spokesman for Brevard Public School. “You have so many options out there. It’s important to take the time to understand what the options offer, and the drawbacks. The education of your child is one of the most important things any parent will undertake.”

What is the difference between all the educational options? We got answers and broke it down for you.

Traditional schools

There are 84 traditional public elementary, middle and high schools in the county, plus a new middle school opening in the fall.

These are the schools children attend based on where they live. They have open enrollment all year, which means students zoned for the school can start attending at any time (for example, you've just moved to the area.)

If a student wants to attend a school he or she is not zoned for, there’s still a chance. Parents should contact the school and see if it is at capacity. If enrollment is not capped a parent can fill out an “out of area” form. Assuming there is an open seat at the desired school, the district will contact the family once their application has been processed to offer a seat at the new school.

There are more than 40 specialized programs throughout Brevard Public Schools. Some schools offer the Cambridge Program, some offer the International Baccalaureate Program and some offer specialized programs.

For example, at Astronaut High there is a welding program. Melbourne High, Bayside High and Rockledge High offer nursing assistant programs. At Palm Bay Magnet High there is a fire fighting academy where students get certifications, which is at no cost to the students’ families.

Students who complete the program can attain a Firefighter I certification and a CPR certification. The Firefighter I certificate prepares them to enter Eastern Florida State College, where they can then attain their Firefighter II certification, which is a course where the student needs to be at least age 18. After that, the student will be ready to be hired.

Traditional public schools are funded by the government based on student enrollment. The curriculum is set by the state, however, individual school boards have some flexibility.

Choice Schools

Brevard Public Schools has six choice schools – Freedom 7 Elementary in Cocoa Beach, West Melbourne Elementary School of Science, Stevenson Elementary on Merritt Island, South Lake Elementary in Titusville, Edgewood Jr./Sr. High on Merritt Island and West Shore Jr./Sr. High in Melbourne.

These schools put an extra emphasis on academics and have more enrichment opportunities.

Every year a lottery is held for new incoming students. Students attending the secondary choice schools must maintain certain academic and behavior expectations to keep their spot at the school. There is a waitlist of students hoping to get admitted to each of the choice schools.

Charter Schools

There are 14 charter schools in Brevard.

Charter schools are privately run institutions that are funded with tax dollars.

The schools are given a "charter" from the school board but are independent entities that have their own governing bodies and hire their own staff.

While charter schools have more flexibility in how they deign their academic programs they still are required to meet state standards for curriculum.

Virtual Schools

Brevard Virtual is yet another option for students. Under the Brevard Public Schools umbrella, the program caters to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who reside in Brevard.

The majority of instruction is online, but there are some mandatory in-person activities held at a Cocoa campus and throughout the community.

BVS students are required to take at least six classes each semester. Grades kindergarten through eighth must take the four core classes (math, language arts, science and social studies), physical education and an elective.

Students in grades 9-12 typically take the four core courses and additional electives, and possibly more depending on graduation requirements.

The BVS full-time programs enrolls students twice per year, for the beginning of each semester.

There is also Florida Virtual Schools, which offers classes for students.

Private Schools

These are schools run by a private organization or individual and not publicly funded. Many times private schools are associated with a religion.

There is a cost to attend private schools, but sometimes there are scholarships available to help with finances. Admission varies by school.

