'Choice' means government doesn't decide. That's true for schools or abortion. | Letters

This is in response to Bob Peterson’s column in the Dec. 3 issue of the Journal Sentinel ("Don’t be fooled about public and voucher schools differences”).

Peterson and others of his anti-choice persuasion consistently miss or ignore the word “choice.” Being “pro-choice” does not mean you support abortion, private schools or whatever you don’t happen to get along with.

“Choice” means just that: A pregnant woman or a schoolchild’s parents may choose what they think is best for themselves and their own family. This puts the responsibility of making these important decisions directly on the people most affected and should never instead be the sole prerogative of the state.

Scott Stieg, Milwaukee

