Chris Christie drops out of 2024 presidential race, issuing severe warning about Donald Trump

WINDHAM, N.H. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former President Donald Trump's most vocal critic, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday, issuing a severe warning about the former president and his impact on the nation.

Christie made the announcement at an event in New Hampshire, telling a group of less than 100 people that he has been "in this race to tell the truth."

"From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple," he said. "We want to change this party and if we want to change this country, it's hard work. It's not easy… I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win."

"It is clear to me tonight that there isn't a path for me to win the nomination," Christie said.

Christie didn't endorse a challenger, but his exit could sure up more support for his Republican rivals who remain in the race.

Political analysts have predicted Christie's withdrawal from the race could help former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is moving up against Trump in several New Hampshire polls. In a recent USA TODAY/ Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, a fair share of his supporters said they would support Haley, but not all of them. Without Christie in the race, Trump would lead Haley 47%-32%, the survey found.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who gave his critical endorsement to Haley, said Wednesday “Chris ran a hard-fought campaign and is coming to this decision at a critical time. Defeating Donald Trump requires a consolidated field and Nikki Haley has the momentum to do so."

But just a day before Christie’s forthcoming move, the former prosecutor adamantly told another New Hampshire crowd he planned to stay in the race to be the leading voice against Trump and criticized Haley for not attacking the former president.

“I've said from the beginning, that if I didn't see a path to winning, that I would get out,” Christie told those attending his Rochester, New Hampshire, event. “I got plenty of titles. The only reason to do this is to win.”

“How do you beat somebody if you won't say why they don't belong being president?” he added. “She says he's fit to be president ... and here's the worst part - she knows it.”

Though Christie came into the race as a low-polling candidate, his constant criticism of Trump's four criminal indictments and presidency and status as the first GOP candidate to visit Israel after the war with Hamas began set him apart from other candidates.

During the second GOP debate in September, he called out Trump for not being on stage with the other candidates. He also called for additional mental health resources across the country, rejected a six-week federal abortion ban, supported action on climate change and backed additional aid to Ukraine and Israel on the campaign trail.

