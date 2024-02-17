Churchville man hospitalized after allegedly killing girlfriend on Lower Makefield street

A Churchville man will likely be charged with murder, police officials said Friday evening, for allegedly fatally stabbing his girlfriend outside her Lower Makefield home earlier in the day.

Police had intervened in the reported stabbing, but the woman later died of her injuries.

The investigation is still underway, while the suspect, Trevor Weigel, is hospitalized in serious condition with multiple self-inflicted stab wounds including one to his neck, Lower Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi said.

Officers responded to a home on Waterford Road around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a man attacking a woman in the street. Arriving units reportedly saw Weigel stabbing a 19-year-old woman.

How three drivers saved man on fire Rescuers recount what they thought was a car fire, flares on Lincoln Highway. It was much worse

When Weigel saw police, he took off running and he began stabbing himself with a knife as police pursued him, Coluzzi said.

Officers caught up with Weigel in the area of Woodford Lane and I-295 and deployed a stun-gun before apprehending him, Coluzzi said.

An officer who remained at the scene with the female victim attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to a hospital, Coluzzi said. She had multiple stab wounds, the chief said.

The victim was not immediately identified pending family notification, butColuzzi confirmed the two had been in a romantic relationship.

Murder charges are pending against Weigel, Coluzzi said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The radicalization of Justin Mohn. Do beheading murder suspect Justin Mohn's lawsuits, writings show path to radicalization?

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Woman, 19, stabbed on Lower Makefield street. Boyfriend to be charged.