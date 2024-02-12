Cincinnati NAACP unveils bus to drive up voter turnout

The Cincinnati NAACP hopes to drive up voter turnout with the Mobile Civic Engagement Unit

The Cincinnati NAACP hopes to drive up voter turnout this November with a bus that will be unveiled on Monday.

The Cincinnati NAACP Mobile Civic Engagement Unit will start in April traveling to what the organization described as "historically marginalized neighborhoods" with low voter turnout, according to a press release. The staff on the bus will help residents register to vote, educate people on the voting process, provide sample ballots and distribute other educational materials about voting.

"We could not be more excited to launch the first in the nation NAACP civic engagement strategy and mobile unit in Cincinnati," said Cincinnati NAACP President Joe Mallory in a statement.

The NAACP will unveil the bus at 10 a.m. at the Holloman Center for Social Justice in the Avondale Town Center. Follow The Enquirer for additional coverage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What is the Cincinnati NAACP Mobile Civic Engagement Unit?