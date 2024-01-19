Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is retiring from the bench, but not the law. Here's his next step.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti was in his second year of law school when he interned at the office of private attorney Bill DeCarlis.

Two years after clerking and learning from DeCarlis, Tatti went to work at the Public Defender's Office as a lawyer.

At the Public Defender's Office in 1985, Tatti was one of two lawyers involved in a first-degree murder trial. He was second chair to Mike Graves, who's now head of the Public Defender's Office. They were able to convince a jury that the crime was manslaughter, not first-degree murder.

Tatti said it was a good experience and he was able to showcase his talents.

"It was a good opportunity to learn," the judge said.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti will leave the bench on March 31 and move to private practice as a defense attorney.

By the time Tatti left the Public Defender's Office for the State Attorney's Office in 1988, he was handling death penalty cases, thanks in part to his teacher and mentor, DeCarlis.

"I had a good teacher. I was able to show that I could do it. I like trying cases," Tatti said.

Now, after nearly 40 years as a defense lawyer, assistant public defender, prosecutor and judge, Tatti says he's ready for a new chapter and is retiring from the bench at the end of March.

Tatti said he has had time to reflect on his life, what he wants to do, and what he wants to accomplish. He had to go to the hospital three times last year. In one trip, he was in intensive care for three days.

In the hospital, Tatti thought about his future and felt it was time for another career. But he's not leaving the law. He will just be sitting on the other side of the bench, back once again at the defense table, where he sat so many years ago.

"I'm too young to stop working," Tatti said.

From 1988 to 2011, Tatti was a prosecutor at the SAO. He tried approximately 100 criminal cases. Some of his most notable trials include Freddie Lee Hall and Renaldo McGirth, both death penalty cases. Hall is presently serving life and McGirth is currently on death row.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti in chambers on Jan. 19.

Graduating from the University of South Florida in 1981 with a political science degree, Tatti got his law degree from the University of Florida in 1984. While at the Public Defender's Office, Tatti worked in Lake, Sumter, Citrus and Hernando counties. In 1997, Tatti came to the Marion County office.

Appointed circuit judge by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011, Tatti has been on the bench for 13 years. The judge has handled a variety of cases, including two cases where he imposed the death penalty: Michael Bargo and Michael Jones.

Though his mind is made up, the judge said some days he thinks about continuing being a judge. Other days, he said, he doesn't want to be a judge anymore.

"I'm back and forth," he said.

Working as a defense lawyer

Once leaving the bench, the judge said he has a job waiting for him: working for his mentor, DeCarlis, and DeCarlis' partner, Mike Sawyer.

Tatti said it's like coming full circle. Working with DeCarlis again is something Tatti feels is the right decision because "that's where I started."

"I want to work at my own pace," Tatti said.

The judge said he's going to do some criminal defense and maybe some injury cases. The one thing Tatti said he won't do is death penalty cases.

Tatti teaches other judges how to handle death penalty cases, and he would like to continue doing that.

Defense lawyers Bill DeCarlis and Mike Sawyer

Tatti said he plans to lease the office of defense lawyer Bill Ramputi, who will move to another building. Ramputi's office is across the street from the courthouse.

Comments from both the prosecution and defense

The transition from judge back to practicing law may not be easy. Most attorneys in town are accustomed to seeing Tatti presiding in Courtroom 4A: overseeing trials, listening to lawyers' arguments, making decisions and handing down rulings.

State Attorney Bill Gladson said Tatti was his supervisor for awhile at the prosecutor's office. He said you could tell Tatti "was clearly excellent at his craft," and it "set him apart from others."

State Attorney Bill Gladson holds a press conference after the Groveland Four case was dismissed on Monday. [Cindy Peterson/Correspondent]

"He's an example of someone who understands the law and has applied it fairly to both sides. He holds each side accountable, and victims and defendants are both well served by him," Gladson said.

Gladson calls Tatti "a great judge," who has "left an impact circuit wide."

Graves said Tatti has been "outstanding on the bench," and has demonstrated leadership everywhere he has been.

Head of the 5th Circuit Public Defender's Office Mike Graves

The head of the Public Defender's Office has tried cases with Tatti, against Tatti, and in front of Tatti.

"He's excellent in all those roles. He was never afraid of hard work. It's going to be hard to replace that wealth of experience and knowledge," Graves said.

Sawyer said Tatti is coming in on an equal level of the firm DeCarlis and Sawyer. The lawyer said he has always respected Tatti's skills as a judge and a lawyer.

DeCarlis, Sawyer said, has taught him about the law practically and strategically. He said DeCarlis has the highest character as a person, and he (Sawyer) views Tatti in high regard and looks forward to teaming up with him.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is stepping away from the bench but not the law