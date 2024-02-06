City of Carlsbad seeks $250K to restore iconic "Dream of a Sunday Afternoon" mural

A popular aging mural depicting the history, tradition and people of Eddy County could be restored if the City of Carlsbad receives funding from the State of New Mexico.

On Jan. 9 Carlsbad City councilors approved a grant application of $250,000 to the State of New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (NMDCA) Historic Preservation Division (HPD) to restore "Dream of a Sunday Afternoon," the mural spanning the front length of the Carlsbad Public Library building facing Halagueño Park. The mural was painted in 2006, said Angie Barrios-Testa, director of grant programs for the City of Carlsbad.

Carlsbad mural a reflection of all lives in Carlsbad, Eddy County

Barrios-Testa said the City of Carlsbad spent nearly five years working on a location and funding for the mural painted by the late Noel Marquez, who was an Artesia native.

The Carlsbad Museum and Art Center launched the mural project in 2001 after the Carlsbad Public Library Board unanimously agreed that the mural be located between the museum and the library, wrote Virginia Dodier, former director of the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center in an April 6, 2003 article in the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Dodier wrote the mural would be a focal point for Halagueño Arts Park and downtown Carlsbad.

"The most important part for me is that it's a community mural," Marquez said in the 2003 article.

More: Janell Whitlock, John and Julia Heaton inducted into Carlsbad Hall of Fame

He said the mural connected real people in their immediate surroundings and expanded to a larger world by highlighting places like Brantley Dam, the Flume and Black River. The mural also features Jessie Mae Jackson fixing a fellow Carlsbadians hair.

According to Dodier, Jackson posed for photographs while working in her beauty shop.

Late Carlsbad beautification Jessie Mae Jackson is portrayed in a mural between the Carlsbad Museum and Carlsbad Public Library celebrating life and traditions in Carlsbad and Eddy County.

Marquez drew a mock-up of the mural from photographs he took, old photos at the museum and library, and spoke to local residents for input, Dodier wrote.

In a memorandum to Carlsbad councilors, Barrios-Testa said the City would restore and preserve the mural.

“The mural represents the community’s story, so yes, in my opinion, I believe it can be considered an icon,” she said in an email to the Current-Argus.

Kathleen Davis, director of Carlsbad MainStreet, said restoration of the nearly 20-year-old mural would be great for the Halagueño Arts Park Complex and downtown Carlsbad.

She said the mural has suffered some damage due to age and the elements.

“We have better equipment and knowledge in place to better preserve and protect these murals going forward. The 'Dream of a Sunday Afternoon' mural brings the artist's vision of the history of Eddy County to life through beautiful art while also telling a great story,” she said.

More: Carlsbad can 'go batty' at new downtown bat wing mural marking Caverns' 100th anniversary

She said the City of Carlsbad was hopeful the restored mural would demonstrate a partnership and collaboration between the City and other organizations like Carlsbad MainStreet to work on historic preservation initiatives benefitting the community using grant funds.

Who was Noel Marquez?

Noel Marquez lived in Lake Arthur, was an artist and community activist and studied art in Mexico City after receiving an art degrees from the University of New Mexico and University of California at San Diego.

The sun shines on the "Dreams of a Sunday afternoon at Halagueno Park" mural in Carlsbad on Jan. 22, 2024. The City of Carlsbad is working to restore the nearly 20 year old mural.

He also studied at the Skowhegan School of Art in Skowhegan, Maine, according to Alignable.com.

In 2008 he won the Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts painting and mural artistry award, noted the organization's website.

Dodier said she was impressed by the way Marquez connected with people through arts projects. She wrote a letter of support for Marquez before he received the award.

"Noel talked with and listened to folks, gradually overcoming initial resistance to such a big change in this small town. By the time of the dedication (in October 2006) Carlsbad had taken the mural to its heart,” read part of her nominating letter.

More: Artesia High swimmer Savana Watts draws up future career as artist after college

Dodier now lives in Taos and is an active member of the northern New Mexico community's arts scene. She said she was thrilled to hear the City of Carlsbad’s efforts to restore the mural.

“It’s an important work of art. Noel Marquez was a well-respected muralist,” Dodier said.

In her letter of support from 2008, Dodier said she met Marquez when she stopped at his former art studio on U.S. Highway 285 in Artesia.

On the Governor’s Award website, Dodier said she saw Marquez working surrounded by neighborhood kids.

“He is exceptionally good with children and teenagers. He makes it seem like being an artist is absolutely normal, an option open to all,” according to the award website.

How will the mural be restored?

Barrios-Testa said Marquez died in 2020 and the City has not determined how the mural would be restored if the state provides the funds.

Time and the elements have taken a toll on a nearly 20 year old mural in downtown Carlsbad celebrating the people and culture of Carlsbad and Eddy County.

“But the hope is that the Carlsbad Museum Director (Edward Van Scotter) and the consultant will come up with the best plan to move forward,” she said.

Barrios-Testa said the deadline to apply for the grant is Feb. 2 and no restoration timeframe was established.

More: Carlsbad honors football and civil rights icon John Wooten with bronze bust

More murals in downtown Carlsbad

Carlsbad is home to several murals. Davis said there are five large murals and six electrical boxes with smaller murals all within the downtown area.

The murals are part of an overall mission between MainStreet, Keep Carlsbad Beautiful and the City of Carlsbad’s Fine Art Acquisition and Vetting Community, read the Pearl of the Pecos Arts and Culture District website.

An electrical box at the corner of Mermod and Canal Streets in Carlsbad contains a mural depicting the past of Eddy County.

“The purpose of murals is to beautify our community while also establishing our arts and cultural district. Murals also increase art and mural tourism which enhances the look and cultural vibrancy of a community while also telling the story of that community through art,” Davis said.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: City of Carlsbad plans restoration for Dreams mural at Arts Park