Clarkstown murder suicide: Services set in West Nyack and Massachusetts for mother, sons

The mother and two sons who were killed over New Year's weekend in a shocking murder-suicide will be laid to rest Friday in Massachusetts, with local calling hours scheduled for Thursday evening in West Nyack.

Ornela Morgan, 43, and sons Gabriel, 12, and Liam, 10, were found shot early Jan. 30 in their New City home. Watson Morgan, a Bronxville police sergeant, 49, was also found shot in the head. Clarkstown police had been sent to the home for a wellness check when Watson Morgan didn't show for work and was unreachable by phone. Police have said they believe Watson Morgan killed his family then himself.

Murder-suicide: At vigil, Clarkstown mourns Ornela, Gabriel, Liam Morgan

Ornela, Gabriel, Liam remembered

Ornela Morgan was a technology teacher and tech coordinator at One World Middle School at Edenwald in the Bronx. Gabe was in seventh grade at Felix Festa Middle School. Liam was in fifth grade at Laurel Plains Elementary.

Teachers who worked with Ornela Morgan speak during a vigil for the Morgan family at Germonds Park in Bardonia Jan. 3, 2024. The husband/father, Bronxville Police Sgt. Watson Morgan, is believed to have killed his wife and two sons then shot himself in the family's New City home.

Ornela Rora was born in Korce, Albania. She traveled to the U.S. at age 17 and lived with an aunt in Massachusetts while she attended high school. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Salem State College; a masters of science in special needs education from Salem State College and a second masters degree from New York Institute of Technology.

Her parents in Albania and extended family in Peabody, Massachusetts, survive her.

Murder-suicide in Clarkstown: Schools, community find ways to mourn together

Liam and Gabriel were involved in and excelled at various sports. Both were remembered by their school communities for their leadership and friendship qualities. They were active in the Boy Scouts.

The family loved to travel.

Services planned

Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 128 Parrott Road in West Nyack.

On Friday, Jan. 12, calling hours for the mother and sons will be held in Worcester, Mass., at St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St. A funeral service at St. Mary's will follow. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Worcester.

Memorial donations are requested for Meals on Wheels Rockland; the 9/11 Foundation; and St. Mary's Albanian Church in Worcester.

Help available in Hudson Valley for suicide, mental health

Call or text 988 for 24/7 confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress.

Contact the Rockland County Behavioral Health Response Team for mobile behavioral health services, 24/7.

Reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or chat via thehotline.org.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Clarkstown NY murder suicide: Wake, funeral set for mother, sons