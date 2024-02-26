Clean Water Act ruling causes delays for local governments, developers

Some large-scale developments came to a halt last week after a historic court ruling said the transfer of Clean Water Act permitting from the federal government to the state in 2020 was an illegal move, and government agencies and developers are trying to understand the outfall.

"We are disappointed in the court’s decision to overturn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s delegation of the Clean Water Act 404 Permitting Program to Florida," said Alexandra Kuchta, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, or DEP.

Kuchta said the Barrack Obama-appointed judge, Randolph Moss, is an activist in the federal court system.

"Despite the state and federal partnership that went into developing the program, Florida’s successful implementation of the program for more than 36 months and multiple federal agencies’ unified defense of the program, it has been brought to an abrupt halt by the stroke of an activist federal judge’s pen in Washington, D.C.," she said in an email to The News-Press. "The crux of the ruling is that (Moss) disagrees with the program’s approach for protecting endangered species, even though it is modeled after an approach approved by a federal circuit court in 2018. Judge Moss chose to disregard this authority."

A Florida panther strolls past a camera trap set up at the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed at 4:15 p.m. on January 15, 2019. A federal judge ruled recently that large developments in panther habitat were not to be given wetland destruction permits by the state of Florida due to impacts to panthers and other protected species.

The ruling came up this week during the Lee County Commission meeting in Fort Myers.

Florida took over the program in 2020, and the responsibility of protecting endangered species flipped from a federal level to state review.

"It transferred permit submission review and approval to the state instead of Army Corps," said Lee County Attorney Richard Wesch on Tuesday during a commission meeting. "This resulted in a faster turn-around for permit applications for both the private community as well as this county because our roads … fall under these permitting requirements."

The permitting authority was given to Florida by the Trump administration over the objection of various environmental groups and concerned residents.

Back to the 2019 rules

"All permitting required under the Clean Water Act will now have to be submitted to the federal government through the Army Corps," Wesch said. "It had the immediate effect of freezing the state's ability to issue these permits."

So, basically the state is again operating with regulations that were in place in 2019.

"We're going to have to coordinate with the state and federal government to see who is going to conduct that review," Wesch said. "It's our reading of the opinion that as of today the state has no authority and now it will default to the federal government and it's not a stretch of the imagination to say the federal government doesn't move as quickly as the state has in the past."

Developer was 'hours away' from getting permit

The ruling has already hit the development world as Joe Cameratta, CEO of Cameratta Companies, said his Lee County project, known as Kingston, is on hold.

"I was hour away from getting my permit," he said Friday "This hurts Florida. This judge shut down Florida and a lot of projects."

Kuchta said the ruling will also impact larger restoration projects association with the largest replumbing project on the planet.

"Unless stayed, the court’s ruling will disrupt pending permit applications, including those associated with Everglades restoration and critical infrastructure projects," Kuchta said.

