How cold does it have to be to cancel school? Weather policies for Cincy schools, colleges

Several Greater Cincinnati schools have canceled or delayed classes on Tuesday due to snow and wind chills as low as 5 degrees below zero.

According to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, another chance for accumulating snow and extreme cold is also expected to move through the region later this week.

Since the forecast is calling for below-freezing temperatures this week, you may be wondering how cold it must be for schools to close. Let's take a look.

How cold does it have to be to cancel school?

Most districts in Greater Cincinnati don't have a set policy when it comes to closing schools for extreme cold. However, if the National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning, there's a good chance school districts will start discussing the possibility of being closed for in-person learning or delaying start times.

In past years, Mason City Schools officials said it will close on days when the temperature or wind chill factor dips below minus 20 to minus 25, The Enquirer reported in 2021. Talawanda School District, Campbell County Public Schools and Covington Independent Public Schools have similar policies.

Cincinnati Public Schools may also close for snow or extreme cold or hot temperatures, per its website.

For Boone County Schools, factors that are taken into consideration when deciding whether or not to cancel school include outside temperature, wind chill factors, amount of precipitation, and any road-clearing progress that's been made.

The Lakota School District has a similar policy. By 4 or 5 a.m., the district’s chief operating officer and other staff members will drive through the district to assess the conditions of main roads, subdivision streets, school parking lots and sidewalks while communicating with local law enforcement officials and township road crews.

Closures due to snow accumulation or extremely cold temperatures may occur in these districts. But there is no specific temperature that will lead to a school closure.

Most school districts will make a decision about school closures around 5 a.m.

Weather policies for the University of Cincinnati, Xavier and other Greater Cincinnati colleges and universities

The University of Cincinnati may declare an emergency closing or delay if "inclement weather" threatens the safety of the students, faculty, staff and other community members. However, UC's website does not specify what is considered inclement weather.

The university advises that students consult with their course instructors on how the closure will affect assignments and deadlines and whether the class will proceed virtually.

Xavier University and Miami University have similar policies where the university may close or operate on a delayed start or remotely due to extreme weather conditions. Neither college specifies when it would close for inclement weather, but Xavier states that cancellations will be rare.

Extreme winter weather will not affect operations at Northern Kentucky University unless one or more of the following conditions occur: campus facilities are damaged and determined unsafe; essential utilities, such as heat and electrical service, are lost; and extremely hazardous travel conditions are present. A decision to close the university will be made by 6 a.m. for morning and afternoon classes and 3 p.m. for evening courses.

At Thomas More University, a decision to close the campus will be made by 5 a.m. for morning and afternoon classes and 3 p.m. for evening courses. Cancellations do not apply to online courses.

