Cold temperatures are here. How to prepare for blustery wind chills

Winter is that wonderful time of the year when Jack Frost is nipping at your nose.

While the holiday imagery is festive, frosty wind chills are dangerous and could prove deadly,

Delaware is forecasted to experience single-digit wind chills this week as a blast of cold air moves through the First State.

What are wind chill temperatures?

Wind chill

When temperatures dip below 50 degrees and wind speeds exceed 3 mph, the National Weather Service starts calculating the wind chill.

According to the National Weather Service, the wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold. As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder.

How is wind chill calculated?

Here's a simple chart to help you calculate the wind chill.

Can wind chill cause frostbite?

No, frostbite occurs when the air temperature is below 32 degrees, causing body tissue to freeze. For example, if the air temperature is 40 degrees and the wind chill is 30, you cannot get frostbite. You can, however, get hypothermia.

Hypothermia occurs when body temperature falls below 95°F. Warning signs include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and exhaustion. According to mayoclinc.org, left untreated, hypothermia can lead to complete failure of your heart and respiratory system and eventually to death.

How to dress for cold weather

Dressing for cold weather

The key to staying safe in cold weather is wearing layers of clothing. According to the National Weather Service, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers to avoid sweating and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water-repellent and hooded. Wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Can wind chill cause my car's radiator or exposed water pipes to freeze?

No, wind chill impacts only people and animals. Inanimate objects will get only as cold as the air temperature.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What is wind chill? How to stay warm as temperatures drop