Storm dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain in Delaware. How much would we have got if it was snow?

Delaware residents cleaning up after a powerful storm ripped through the First State on Tuesday should feel fortunate.

While destructive, the storm could have been worse — it could have been snow.

How much snow would Delaware have gotten from the storm?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, on average 13 inches of snow equals one inch of rain.

Given that ratio, Seaford (3.06 inches of rain) would have received roughly 40.08 inches of snow or more than 3 feet. Hockessin (2.72 inches of rain) would have received 35.36 inches of snow (almost 3 feet). Bethany Beach at the boardwalk (1.76 inches of rain) would have received roughly 22.88 inches of snow or a little under 2 feet.

Not only is that a lot of shoveling, but eventually the snow will melt and possibly cause flooding issues.

Would Tuesday's storm have been a blizzard if there was snow?

A blizzard is defined as a storm with 35 mph winds (check) combined with blowing or drifting snow that causes visibility to be less than a quarter mile.

Delaware experienced winds over 35 mph and with the amount of snow the state would have received, it's hard to imagine a blizzard not being designated.

Is Delaware in a snow drought?

Yes. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, Wilmington Airport's last storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 669 days.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Estimated inches of rain to snow in Delaware from East Coast storm