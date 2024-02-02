Colleges are untethered from reality. Students can't read, write or reason. | Letters

The Jan. 3 article, “We can’t keep our republic or strive for truth without academic tenure,” shows the disconnect between the academic elite and the reality on the ground.

Far more important for our survival than tenure is the basic ability of students to read, write and do math at basic levels. We have a national crisis in falling scores, and if you want to look at the political ramifications, how do voters make the right decisions without critical thinking skills?

As to the fire academics have come under for promoting their politics, that is not as important in the big picture as having a population that can think for themselves and is not susceptible to propaganda and indoctrination.

Phillip Torsrud, Milwaukee

