Collier leaders sticking with district-only elections; reject study to look at pros and cons

Collier County leaders are sticking with having single-district elections for commissioners as opposed to potentially switching to countywide elections.

The Collier County Commission on Tuesday turned down a request from Commissioner Burt Saunders to have the county’s productivity committee examine the pros and cons of switching to countywide elections.

The motion for the study failed by a vote of 2-3 with only Commissioner Rick LoCastro backing Saunders.

Collier County Commissioner Burt L. Saunders speaks during a board meeting on May 11, 2021.

The study findings may have led to a decision at a later time to put the issue on the November ballot for a voter referendum.

Since 1988 commissioners have been elected by single-district elections where only voters in each district elect their commissioner.

The change in 1988 from countywide elections to single-district elections was made after a voter referendum.

Saunders said the reason he wanted the study was because of the growth and he wanted the board to consider what’s best for the county as far out as 50 years from now.

Countywide elections make commissioners “more accountable to the entire county" and lead them to make better decisions, Saunders said.

The idea of doing the study is a healthy exercise, he said.

At present, 40 counties in Florida have at-large or countywide elections and 20 have single-district elections. Seven counties use a mixed approach with five commissioners elected by voters in their districts and two at-large commissioners elected countywide.

What did the public say?

About a dozen residents addressed the board with their views spanning the gamut of supporting a study, sticking with single-district elections or potentially supporting the change.

Diane Preston Moore, with the League of Women Voters of Collier County, told commissioners the league does not have a position on countywide elections but would support the idea of a county study.

In addition, the league would likely to do its own study, she said.

Elizabeth Radi, who is with the Collier County Tenants Union and addresses the board often on affordable housing, said she supported the study.

She pointed to how some districts have more minorities than other districts yet if they don’t feel they are getting represented, they won’t vote.

Jackie Keay, who ran for a seat on the Collier County School District, said she supported having the study, saying the demographics of the county are quite different from 1988.

“The needs of our community have changed as well,” she said.

What did commissioners say?

LoCastro said what Saunders wanted with a study was not going to cost thousands of dollars.

“I think the productivity is a perfect place to start,” LoCastro said.

Bill McDaniel

Commissioner Bill McDaniel, who voiced opposition to a study and a referendum last week, said Tuesday that while he is elected by voters in his district, his votes are from a broader position.

“I make decisions based on what I think is best for the entire community with a focus on my district,” McDaniel aid.

Commissioner Dan Kowal said he was looking at the issue from a historical perspective and how in 1988 most of the money raised by candidates would be from people who live west of Interstate 75.

He said each district is unique and if elections went countywide, there is a minimal chance that a minority would be elected.

“I believe in the system,” Kowal said.

Commission Chairman Chris Hall took issue with the argument that commissioners would be more accountable if elected countywide.

“To assume we are not accountable and caring to every person is naïve and absurd,” Hall said.

