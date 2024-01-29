Columbia County inmate charged with attacking deputy

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an alleged assault at the Columbia County Detention Center in Appling.

Inmate William Paul Ashmore, 61, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to jail records.

On Thursday, two deputy jailers were taking a meal tray from Ashmore's padded cell in the detention center when he hit one of the deputies in the mouth, unprovoked, according to an incident report.

The impact knocked the deputy's front tooth loose, according to the report.

