Columbus to open 5 warming centers Sunday as bitter cold temperatures arrive

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department will be opening warming stations at five community centers on Sunday for people to escape "arctic temperatures" from a polar vortex expected to slam central Ohio beginning this weekend.

The five warming stations — which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday — are:

High temperatures are not expected to go above freezing.

The recreation department said in a news release Friday that they will monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend and may open warming centers on additional days.

Staying safe in cold weather

Columbus Public Health has listed a few suggestions on how to stay safe and healthy during the upcoming brutal cold:

If you must go outside, make sure the trips are brief and that you wear several layers of clothing.

Protect your mouth and lungs from the extreme cold with face coverings.

Pay attention to symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia. These can include slurred speech, confusion, uncontrollable shivering, and a body temperature of less than 95 degrees. If you or someone you know has frostbite or hypothermia symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Check on elderly family, friends and neighbors.

Pet safety tips

The Humane Society of the United States has several tips to keep your pets safe during the cold.

Your pets will need special attention and care as temperatures plunge. The Humane Society of the United States offers these tips on how to properly care for your pets during frigid temperatures.

Make sure your pets are sheltered inside with you. Take your dogs out to use the bathroom, but keep them inside the rest of the time. If you choose to keep your dog outside, they should be sheltered in a dry, draft-free structure that is large enough for them to move comfortably but small enough to conserve body heat.

Outdoor pets have more food requirements since staying warm uses more energy. Regularly check your pet's water dish to make sure the water isn't frozen, and use plastic water bowls since your pet's tongue can stick to metal.

Protect your pets from windchill by covering exposed body parts like their noses, ears and paw pads. Chemicals used to melt snow like rock salt can irritate their paws, so wipe them down with a paper towel so your pet doesn't lick them and irritate their mouths.

Rock salt and anti-freeze are common poisons that can be fatal if ingested by your pet. Clean up any anti-freeze spills and be sure to wipe down your pet's paws after they step on rock salt so they don't lick it off and accidentally ingest it.

If you encounter a pet left in extreme temperatures, politely let the owner know you're concerned. They genuinely may not know the risk that cold weather poses to their pets or livestock and will be quick to correct any problems you address. Otherwise, follow these steps to get the animal help.

